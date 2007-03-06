  Digital Foci unveils basic photo storage device

Digital Foci has launched a new Photo Safe portable hard drive with greater storage capacity.

The Photo Safe now comes in 40GB, 80GB, and 120GB, and are priced accordingy.

The device doesn't boast a particularly large, nor colour, screen, but rather a monochrome display that displays operational status, battery life, remaining capacity, and active partition, as well as copying status.

The rechargeable battery means that you can download images from CF and SD cards, Sony Memory Stick formats, and xD cards in the field and then charge the device when you return to your base.

The company promises that data from 1GB card can be transferred in as little as 5 minutes, so that the batteries are not drained too much.

The 40GB drive will cost $140 and all three will be on sale in April.