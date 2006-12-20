  Reuters working with Canon and Adobe to track edits

Reuters is working together with Canon and Adobe to ensure that editors can trace the edits made to an image, according to Reuters CEO Tom Glocer.

Glocer let the news drop in a speech made at the Globes Media Conference in Tel Aviv, and later posted on his blog.

Reuters was in the centre of a media storm earlier this year when it was discovered that one of their stringers had doctored not just one, but two of his images, adding elements that were not in the original images.

Although Reuters immediate action to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. “We updated and reissued our guidelines for all editorial staff, including a new way of captioning photographs. If for example, a photo is taken while on a tour organised by Hezbollah, we will know make this 100% clear in the caption."

“We reiterated our strict rules banning the use of Photoshop to do anything you could not legitimately do in the darkroom, and we ensured that every photographer, staffer, or freelancer, signed up to these rules.”

However, Glocer wants a technical solution to the problem, and said, “I am pleased to announce today that we are working with Adobe and Canon to create a solution that enables photo editors to view and audit trail of changes to a digital image, which is permanently embedded in the photograph, ensuring the accuracy of the image".

“We are still working through the details and hope this will be a new standard for Reuters and I believe should be the new industry standard.”

The only question is why this hasn’t been done before.