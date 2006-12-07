  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Pocket-lint reviewer launches Doug Harman's Guide to Digital Photography DVD

|
  Pocket-lint reviewer launches Doug Harman's Guide to Digital Photography DVD

Pocket-lint's photography reviewer Doug Harman has released his Guide to Digital Photography, a DVD packed with advice on how to improve your photography.

Designed for beginners and photo hobbyist, Doug runs through key steps in an easy-to-follow visual guide that ensures they'll remember what they've learned.

It begins with an examination of the types of digital cameras available, and then goes outside to capture winning shots in the great outdoors.

Doug then takes you back inside, into the digital darkroom, where he demonstrates how to transfer images to the computer, edit them, and print them out accurately.

Published by US3 Media in association with Screen Icon, Doug Harman's Guide to Digital Photography costs £13.99 and is available to buy from www.digitalphotographydvds.co.uk as well as from Amazon.co.uk.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. Brilliant views from around the world captured by Street View
  2. Amazon now sells a DeepLens AI camera, but it's not for everyone
  3. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
  4. Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
  5. Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150
  1. PanoClip camera for iPhone lets you shoot 360-degree and "tiny planet" photos for just $49.99
  2. How to become an Instagram sensation without ever leaving the house
  3. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
  4. Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package
  5. Incredible photographer tricks the eye without Photoshop
Comments