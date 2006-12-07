  Pocket-lint reviewer launches Doug Harman's Guide to Digital Photography DVD

Pocket-lint's photography reviewer Doug Harman has released his Guide to Digital Photography, a DVD packed with advice on how to improve your photography.

Designed for beginners and photo hobbyist, Doug runs through key steps in an easy-to-follow visual guide that ensures they'll remember what they've learned.

It begins with an examination of the types of digital cameras available, and then goes outside to capture winning shots in the great outdoors.

Doug then takes you back inside, into the digital darkroom, where he demonstrates how to transfer images to the computer, edit them, and print them out accurately.

Published by US3 Media in association with Screen Icon, Doug Harman's Guide to Digital Photography costs £13.99 and is available to buy from www.digitalphotographydvds.co.uk as well as from Amazon.co.uk.