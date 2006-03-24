  Sanyo launches new Xacti C6 digital movie camera

Sanyo is adding to its Xacti camera range with the launch of the Xacti C6 - what it is claiming is the world's smallest, thinnest and lightest solid state still and moving image camera of its kind.

Compact enough to fit in your shirt pocket, the C6 measures 23mm in width and at only 140 grams in weight without its battery. The C6 has a 210k 2 inch colour screen.

The new model builds on the company's C5 model launched last year, and adds and improves the spec with the ability to capture movies at 30fps in MPEG4 Video and still shots with the 6 Million Pixel camera.

Sanyo say that users will be able to capture at least an hour of continuous video recording on a 1GB SD Card.

The C6 also includes a Digital Image Stabiliser, a 5x Optical Zoom Lens and 12x Digital Zoom.

The company has yet to confirm a price or availability for the new model.