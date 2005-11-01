  Epson double storage capacity in new picture viewer

The Epson picture viewer that Epson Japan launched in the Far East back in September has made it to Europe in time for Christmas. The new media viewer, which Epson says will sit alongside the P-2000 rather than replace it will sport a 3.8 inch Photo Fine high definition colour display and an impressive 80GB hard drive.

The Epson P-4000 stores and displays images in RAW and JPEG format from most digital SLR cameras. You can also view your digital movies, in Motion JPEG & MPEG4, and play music in MP3 & AAC formats.

The device will support playback of JPEG and RAW files as well as doubling up as a MPEG4 movie viewer at a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels.

With integrated CompactFlash (CF) and Secure Digital (SD) memory card slots you can transfer all your images from your digital camera to the Multimedia Storage Viewer - ensuring that your media library is always available and your memory card is free to store more new photos. Files are easily transferred to your computer via a USB 2.0 connection or you can print directly to any Epson USB compatible printer.

The new picture viewer will be available in the UK for a penny under £500 at £499.99.