  Ulead launch VideoStudio 9

Ulead launched a new version of its video editing software. The new package called VideoStudio 9 aims to make life easier for the end user. Novices can start with the new DV-to-DVD Wizard, which, in two steps, automatically takes video straight off a DV camcorder and turns it into an edited DVD production.

For both automation and control, the enhanced Movie Wizard lets users choose a stylish movie template like Sports, Holiday, Vacation, and even Drive-in Movie Theatre, and edits the video with text, music, transitions and a DVD menu - all of which can be customized. For complete control, the full Video Editor provides a set of easy-to-use yet powerful video editing tools including Chroma Keying, Flash Animation overlays, Pan & Zoom on video and a variety of video and audio filters.

Features of the new package include a new DV Quick Scan feature, over 20 movie templates to choose from and a seven-step workflow guides them through the movie-making process. The package also supports the use of Chroma Key and the ability to combine flash animation with video.

Once a movie is finished, VideoStudio 9 can transfer to tape, DVD, CD and the Web, create 16:9 DVD menus and edit and output files from MPEG-4 devices, 3GPP mobile camera phones, and provides unique support for WMV HD files as well as WMV files for Smart Phones and Pocket PCs.

VideoStudio 9 is available now £49.99 for the full version or as an upgrade at £29.99