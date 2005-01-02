  Jessops launch £20 digital camera

Jessops, the UK camera retail chain, is hoping to entice new users into the digital camera market by offering a digital camera for under £20.

Called the Fun Cam, the camera, which can take images at a resolution of up to VGA 640x480 is suitable people who just want a images suitable for emails or websites. It is the equivalent to the resolution found on most webcams. In addition to the image mode the camera also offers a movie feature.

The camera comes with a 8Mb built-in internal memory that can store around 100 images at 640x480 or 209 images at 320x280. The results can be transferred to a computer via a USB cable included in the box.

Priced at £19.90, it is available from any of Jessops' 260 stores across the UK or its website.