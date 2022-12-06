Pixii's 2023 camera is the first to use a 64-bit processor

(Pocket-lint) - French company Pixii has announced that its latest digital rangefinder camera is the world's first to sport a 64-bit processor.

The new camera, simply designated as the 2023 model and carrying the model number A2572, starts at around $2800 / €2,699.00 and is already sold out until late January 2023. But Pixii says that the new 64-bit processor and other smarts mean that this model is the first to be able to take "true" monochrome DNG images.

The chip involved here is apparently a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 affair with a dual-core GPU. This all means processing power of up to 7GPixels/s thanks to dedicated NPU and VPU cores. Pixii has also paired all of that with the same 26-megapixel APS-C sensor that it has been using for a few years at this point.

Alongside the new processor, Pixii also says that "storage speed gets a huge boost" with photos captured "at the speed of a click". Support for Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) has also been added to this new version.

In the grand scheme of things, this all amounts to a camera that Pixii reckons can process images up to 10 times faster than older models while transfer speeds have also been given a bump - they're now claimed to be up to three times faster than before.

If all that sounds good, it should! But the initial allocation of cameras is long gone, and one that will ship in the middle of January of next year is sold out as well. That means that you can put your money down now if you like, but you won't see anything in return until the end of January 2023, unfortunately.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.