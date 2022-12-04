EE Pocket-lint Awards 2022: Camera of the year

(Pocket-lint) - In 2022, we saw a huge number of cameras come to market, from large prosumer mirrorless options to tiny action cameras and everything in between.

We've seen everything from stunning 8K capture to extremely fast burst-shooting. Many manufacturers are beginning to adopt pro-grade codecs in their consumer cameras, too.

Higher bitrates and larger sensors are finding their way into the most compact of cameras, and it's certainly an exciting time to be an imaging enthusiast.

This all meant that we had a plethora of excellent contenders for this year's EE Pocket-lint Awards, but in the end, there could only be one winner.

Camera of the year: Panasonic Lumix GH6

The long-awaited GH6 takes everything we loved about the GH5 and cranks it up a notch. Panasonic's video-focused flagship is now capable of recording at a wide variety of frame rates including 4k 120fps, 1080p 300fps and a staggering 5.7K at 60fps. If you love slow motion, this is one of the top options available today.

The compact beast allows you to record ProRes internally, too, making it a serious production tool that's available at a fraction of the cost of most cinema cameras. HLG and full V-Log recording are available right out of the box, at no additional cost, cementing the GH6's standing as a serious professional tool.

As usual, Panasonic's image stabilisation is best-in-class, meaning you can often do away with the gimbal and still record gorgeously smooth footage. For video makers, it's undoubtedly one of the best bodies on the market today.

Highly Commended: Sony A7 IV

It may not have quite taken our top spot, but the Sony A7 IV is a seriously impressive camera that deserves fanfare.

Its full-frame sensor produces gorgeous images, no matter the lighting conditions, and its autofocus abilities are among the best around.

Whereas our winner has a heavy focus on video recording, the Sony A7 IV excels equally at photography and video, making it a top option for hybrid shooters.

The best of the rest

While Pansonic and Sony took our top spots this year, the competition was close and our other contenders brought some serious features to the table.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 returned to its GoPro-style form factor and brought with it an excellent magnetic mounting system and a handy front-facing touchscreen. The Fujifilm X-H2 impressed with its extremely high-resolution APS-C sensor, performing exceptionally in both photo and video modes. The GoPro Hero 11 Black introduced 10-bit colour and a unique sensor that allows for some really creative shooting. And finally, the Insta360 X3 refined the brand's top 360 camera, making huge strides in photography whilst massively improving low-light performance and usability.

What are the Pocket-lint Awards?

The EE Pocket-lint Awards take place annually to celebrate the best of tech from the previous 12 months. Products need to be fully reviewed by the Pocket-lint team to be considered for the Awards, with judging taking place towards the end of the year. Through a process of longlisting and shortlisting, the panel of expert judges scores the devices to result in the overall winner and a Highly Commended runner-up.

The Pocket-lint Awards was run for 19th time in 2022.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Chris Hall.