Labpano PilotPano camera - A live streaming game-changer

(Pocket-lint) - Whether you're an amateur vlogger or a professional streamer, you need a camera that consistently provides unmatched performance. Unfortunately, customers are all too familiar with devices that fail to deliver on the promise of supposedly brilliant specifications.

That all changed when Labpano, one of the most reputable panoramic algorithm providers, introduced its Pilot Era devices in 2019. The first panoramic camera in the series featured a built-in touchscreen with a smart operating system for seamless streaming.

After impressing customers with the subsequent releases of the Pilot One, Pilot Lock, and Pilot Insight camera, Labpano is ready to introduce another game-changing product – the PilotPano Versatile 360 AI camera.

Let’s break down the most notable features of this superb product.

PilotPano versatile 360 AI camera - Product highlights

Here's what customers can expect from this compact high-performer.

Smooth design

With a 3.1-inch HD touchscreen, the PilotPano is a portable device that stands out from other professional cameras of recent years. With dimensions of 138 mm x 54.5 mm x 45.7 mm, most users will have no difficulty handling the camera with one hand.

Best of all, it won't take up much space in your kit bag. The camera has two F2.0 fisheye lenses and sits on the top of the body, right above the touchscreen. The design is intuitive. Most users will feel like they're playing with their smartphone, not operating a cutting-edge professional camera.

Unmatched image quality

Labpano used 1/2.3-inch Sony CMOS sensors to ensure the camera provides 5.7 HD images. The photos look realistic and are full of vibrant colours. The consistent image quality will surely bring out your creative streak.

Street view capture

PilotPano boasts a precise GPS module compatible with most satellite navigation systems. Choose between two shooting modes (interval photo and street view video) and capture clear 5.7k shots at a speed of 7 FPS. No need for additional gear – upload your videos and photos directly from the camera!

PilotSteady real-time stabilization

This camera relies on the PilotSteady real-time stabilization system to erase jittery displacement from the footage. If you're shooting an action-packed scene or accidentally move your hand, the camera's nice-axis gyroscope and shake compensation algorithm have got you covered. The technology will register the displacement motion, correct the photographic pattern, and deliver uncompromised footage quality each time.

Open API ecosystem

One of PilotPano's most impressive features is its open-source API, which is based on Android operating systems. Users can install apps from independent developers or third-party vendors, and the API guarantees they'll work together without a hitch. Labpano is continuously improving the software and rolling out new updates to enhance customer experience.

2300 mAh swappable battery

When developing this camera, Labpano strived to pair it with an equally impressive battery. The 23000 mAh model has undergone rigorous testing and delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime. This swappable battery will fuel the camera without difficulty. Bolster it with the exclusive charging accessory, and the PilotPano will never let you down, no matter how long your shoot or stream.

Clear sound quality for an immersive experience

In addition to premium images and resolution specs, the PilotPano offers crisp sound quality. The PilotPano camera is a one-stop shop that allows users to declutter their streaming stations. Instead of combining a microphone, speaker, and camera, all you need is this versatile device.

Panorama and aspect ratio

Switching between a traditional and panoramic camera view is a breeze.

You can capture stunning 90°, 120°, 135°, and 150° videos without losing any sharpness or vibrancy. Furthermore, you can choose from the readily available 9:16, 16:9, and 1:1 aspect ratios and apply the preferred video format for all major social media platforms.

If you're creating content for TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube, the PilotPano camera will help you get the perfect shot every time.

User-friendly editing app

With the PilotPano camera, there's no need to use multiple devices to edit your photos and videos. The Pilot Go App boasts AI auto-tracking, AI editing, beautifying, reframing, and filtering features. You can tweak your creations and upload them to your social media accounts with a few simple clicks.

Seamless live streaming with real-time stitching

The product captures 4K video at 30 FPS (frames per second). Most animation and cinematography studios use an FPS standard of 24. The higher frame rate of this camera offers more stability, capturing scenes with lots of movement and action in great detail. All you need to do to start a live stream is connect to a stable network, and that's it. Thanks to the camera's functionality, you don't need to waste time on third-party devices and post-production.

The product supports streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Since it adheres to the RTMP/RTSP/SRT live streaming protocols, it's also compatible with customized platforms.

Works with VR goggles

The product is compatible with Skyworth and Pico mainstream headsets, allowing you to explore VR landscapes.

About Labpano

Established in 2012, Labpano's primary purpose is improving panoramic technology. The company follows the latest industry practices to develop innovative products that inspire users to create eye-catching visual content. Labpano continues to push boundaries by releasing user-friendly yet feature-packed devices.