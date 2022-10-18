These Redditors are sharing incredible photos of wonderful weather phenomena

(Pocket-lint) - There's one subreddit that's dedicated to showing off amazing photos of interesting weather formations. The photos are something special.

From all over the world people are uploading images of amazing storms, breathtaking views or just incredible photos of our world. We've collected some of our favourites for you to enjoy.

An eerie storm

This photo is almost picturesque. A beautiful photo of a field and a classic red barn with a curious storm forming above.

A colourful storm

Some of these weather formations are particularly interesting for just how colourful they are. This one from Edmonton Canada and appears to have turned the sky pink.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

A very green storm

This photographer managed to capture a very green view of an inbound storm at Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

No filters were applied to the image, it was merely the result of natural colours created by the storm.

Supercell thunderstorm

Some of these weather conditions are simply astounding. This one is apparently a supercell thunderstorm that was forming over Bolton, Kansas.

It looks like there's been an explosion from a distant volcano that's then spitting its angry dustclouds into the skies above.

Moose Jaw thunderstorm

From southern Saskatchewan in Canada comes this magnificent photo of a thunderstorm over Moose Jaw.

We especially like this one because of the deep colours of the green fields below the storm and the deep dark blue of the sky too.

A tear in the sky

This one looks like a tear in the clouds as if the entire sky was made of clouds and then something cut them in half.

Tornado

Some of these photos are of incredibly dangerous weather formations and yet somehow they end up looking like beautiful marvels of nature.

This tornado captured near Akron, Colorado is one such sight. One Redditor commented that it looked like a painting.

Apocalyptic sky in Northern California

Some of these views are interesting because they're influenced by different things. This is not only a glorious weather pattern but also is this colourful because of nearby wildfires.

A massive Supercell

This is an incredible supercell storm that was photographed over Western Texas. It was around 60,000 feet high and remarkably impressive.

We thoroughly appreciate astronomy photography and images of the night sky in general. This one is particularly impressive with the mix of weather and the wonder of the stars.

Best mirrorless cameras 2022: Top interchangeable lens cameras from Sony, Canon, Panasonic and more By Luke Baker · 4 April 2022 What are the best mirrorless cameras? 1. Sony A1 · 2. Panasonic Lumix GH6 · 3. Sony A7 IV · 4. Olympus PEN E-P7 · 5. Fujifilm X-E4

A Crazy Twister

The United States sure has some wild weather. This photo shows a pretty daunting twister making its way through Wyoming in the US.

A crazy thunderstorm

This is one ferocious thunderstorm. Not one you'd want to be out and about in. The lightening has made some really cool patterns in the sky.

A clear day

Not all of the weather photographs on this list are of angry and foreboding storms, twisters or tornadoes. Some are just of beautiful clear days with golden fields stretching off as far as the eye can see.

Stormy sunset

Though the weather might look foreboding, we like this image because of the framing of the beachline and the brilliant lines that have been created.

Microburst in the sunset

Another brilliantly framed photo, this time from Poland. Here we see a wonderfully straight road with curious weather happenings on both sides of it.

Writing by Adrian Willings.