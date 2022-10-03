These are the astounding winners of the Siena International Photo Awards 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The winners of the Siena International Photo Awards have been announced, with a number of images selected from thousands of photos submitted by photographers from 140 countries.

It celebrates the works of all manner of photographs in categories that include nature, architecture, street photography and more. The winning images are being exhibited in Siena, Italy along with the Creative Photo Awards, the Drone Photo Awards and more.

We've collected some of the award-winning photos for your enjoyment. If you'd like to see more, check out the full gallery here. The awards are free to enter, so if you think your photos are good enough you could try submitting some next year.

Overall winner - Woman from Evia

This photo was taken by Greek photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis and was selected as the overall winner of this year's competition.

It shows a moment of hardship and worry as 81-year-old local Kritsiopi Panayiota reacts to the wildfires drawing ever nearer to her home.

The fire caused all sorts of damage during a heatwave that had hit the country with temps reaching 47 degrees centigrade. It destroyed masses of forest and burned houses too.

Street Photography winner - Smokey Coat

This photo by Michael Kowalczyk shows an enigmatic man dressed like a detective walking through a cloud of steam passing through vents of New York's streets.

It was selected as the winner of the street photography category of the Siena Awards.

Journeys and Adventures winner - Work

The Journeys and Adventures category has a winner featuring the Nagarbari Ghat port. Busy workers cast a shadow on the surroundings as they go about their work.

Rahat Bin Mustafiz took this photo in an area that supports the import of fertilizers,

cereals, coal and cement into the region. Hard labour for which the workers are paid based on how many bags they shift.

Fascinating faces and characters - Angelina Jolie and Bees

On World Bee Day Angelina Jolie worked with Natgeo to promote the Women for Bees initiative with UNESCO.

This photo was taken as part of the promo and required the actress to stand still for 18 minutes with bees gathering all over her. Having been attracted by the Queen bee's pheromones.

It was then selected as the winner for the fascinating faces and characters category of this year's competition.

The beauty of nature - Way to hell

This angry and dangerous view of a series of erupting volcanic craters won the beauty of nature category.

Animals in their environment - Mother, Tender love

This wonderful sight shows an underwater view of a mother Polar bear and its child. It was selected as the winner for the animals in their environment category.

Architecture and urban spaces - Joker Smile

Architectural photos certainly make for some curious images sometimes. Find the right building and a good angle and you can create an award-winning photo like this.

Sports in action - Finding Nemo

Olympic athletes in action are already impressive enough but this photo is even more special as it captures a fish in flight at the same time as Ana Marcela Cunha swims the final Marathin event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This photo won the sports in action category of the awards and it's easy to see why.

Documentary and Photojournalism - High Hopes

A photograph of heroes in action. Well deserving of an award, both for the subjects of the photo and the photographer for capturing their efforts.

This image was taken during the pandemic but shows how people were still busy fleeing war and poverty and people also needed to rescue those who got in trouble.

Under 20 - Kiss me

The winner of the under 20 category features an image of a girl with a sad expression along with a curious bird who has appeared in the frame.

Underwater Life - I Go Flying, I Come Flying

This nifty award winner comes from the underwater life category and shows a young seahorse living its best life.

Apparently it's quite common that seahorses of this age will grab onto floating things with their tail. Here it's a feather, which makes it look like the seashore is trying to fly.

Kübra and Emine

This one wasn't selected as a winner but was chosen as "remarkable artwork" and we love its creativity. Making it look like a headless swimmer has been having a good time in the pool.

Surprise Visit

Not what you want to see emerging out of the water to chase you down when you're on a jaunt in your boat.

Traditional Craft

Another remarkable artwork photo shows traditional production in action in Turkey. Brilliant natural lighting adds some interesting lighting to the photo and really makes it stand out.

Gentlemen of Kibera

This is an intriguing and colourful photo of Dennis "Baqteria", a model, tailor, actor, mentor and stuntman. The photo was selected as a remarkable artwork for the fascinating faces and character category and that's perfectly justified in our mind.

Ursa Major, the Great Bear

We're big fans of photos of the northern lights and this one is really special.

"A grizzly bear is fishing for salmon under the Northern Lights and the Big Dipper, also known as Ursa Major (The Great Bear). The green glows dance in the sky, highlighting the figure of the bear in the foreground, also illuminated by artificial lights."

Yellow Eyes and Red Nose

Here's a photo which got an honourable mention in the awards. It's not just a cool image of a Pallas Cat but also of an endangered species struggling to survive.

Against All Odds

This photo got an honourable mention in the underwater life category. A fantastically cute view of a Green Sea Turtle just trying to survive.

Writing by Adrian Willings.