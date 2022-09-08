(Pocket-lint) - Insta360 has announced its latest 360-degree action camera, the X3. It's a successor to the popular Insta360 One X2, but the company has dropped the "One" branding for the new device.

The new model sees a substantial design change, with the new 2.29-inch touchscreen being a standout feature.

-

The new screen allows you to easily access your settings, and frame your shot in single lens mode, something that was more challenging with the One X2's circular display.

The Insta360 X3 has seen internal updates, too, including the jump to a new 1/2-inch sensor - which should help when it comes to low-light shooting.

This new sensor allows for up to 72MP still images and 8K 360 time-lapses, some of the highest resolutions that we've seen yet from a 360 action cam.

A sizable new 1800mAh battery promises to keep the camera going so that you don't miss any of the action.

As is usually the case with this brand, Insta360's software is another highlight. It offers new AI features and over 30 pre-set effects to choose from.

The Insta360 X3 is available to order globally from today at Insta360's website, along with Amazon and other select retailers.

It retails for $449.99 and a host of accessories, such as an invisible cold shoe and mic adapter, are sold separately.

Writing by Luke Baker.