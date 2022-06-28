Insta360 launches the One RS 1-inch 360 Edition

(Pocket-lint) - Insta360 has announced its latest addition to the Insta360 One RS family, the 1-inch 360 Edition.

Co-engineered with Leica, the new camera completely transforms the One RS form factor.

It still has the same core in the middle, but due to the size of the new sensors (and lenses), the assembly has been reconfigured into a vertical format.

The dual 1-inch sensors are the largest we've ever seen on a consumer 360 camera, and should offer far superior low-light performance and image fidelity.

"The 1-Inch 360 Edition represents Insta360’s continued mission to make One RS the most comprehensive and versatile camera on the market. This latest edition turns One RS into a powerful 6K camera capable of impressive performance even in low light," said JK Liu, founder of Insta360.

The new module can shoot 360 videos at up to 6K resolution and take 21MP stills.

"We’re excited to bring Leica’s optical and digital imaging expertise into a new product segment with the One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition. Creators can take advantage of both the camera’s 360 capture capabilities and its dual 1-inch sensors, no longer having to choose between creativity and premium image quality," said Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG.

Of course, since the core of the camera is the same unit as the One RS, you'll benefit from many of the great features that we saw on that camera.

This includes FlowState stabilisation, horizon levelling, AI subject tracking and timelapse and star lapse modes.

In addition, the 1-inch 360 edition introduces PureShot HDR photo mode. This uses AI and exposure bracketing to create high-dynamic-range 360 images.

This impressive camera doesn't come cheap, though, it'll set you back $799.99 / £809.99 for the full kit. If you already have an Insta360 One RS core, the upgrade kit can be had for a little less and is priced at $649.99 / £659.99.

Given the higher price bracket, it would seem Insta360 is targeting professional users with this release and it's less likely to be the camera of choice for hurtling down a hill on a skateboard.

If you're one of those who can take advantage of such a fancy 360 camera, it's available to purchase today at Insta360's website and select retailers worldwide.

Luke Baker