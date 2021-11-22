Save 20% on smart gimbals this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - If you’re a filmmaker or content creator, you probably understand the importance of gimbals. They allow you to create cinematic footage with nothing more than your smartphone camera. High-quality gimbals can often be pretty expensive, so you might want to take advantage of the upcoming Black Friday to get some massive discounts!

Hohem, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of gimbals and intelligent imaging technology, has announced a Black Friday Sale from 22 November to 2 December CST. The Black Friday Sale includes up to 20 percent discount on all Hohem gimbals, with no upper money limits. That means you receive a flat 20 percent discount on all of their gimbals! The deal is only applicable through the Hohem Official Store.

Hohem is known for producing some of the most high-quality gimbals with intelligent face tracking technologies. If you want to capture cinematic footage with minimal post-processing, you need their gimbals. Below, we provide an overview of their most popular gimbals - iSteady V2, iSteady Mobile+, and iSteady Pro 4.

iSteady V2 is a 3-axis AI-tracking smartphone gimbal suitable for making vlogs and live streaming. This is the world’s first AI tracking smartphone gimbal. It features an inbuilt vision sensor that can track and follow the subject’s movements to ensure complete stability. As such, this is the perfect gimbal for content creators recording dance videos, sports videos, and other such videos that involve a high level of movement.

iSteady V2 also simplifies the control process, especially when capturing videos and images without assistance from others. You can now make hand gestures to communicate whether you want to start recording, stop recording, or switch between landscape and portrait mode. Furthermore, a 3-axis gimbal is far more stable than a 2-axis gimbal, making it ideal for shooting high-definition videos.

The following are the primary features of iSteady V2:

AI vision sensor

Gesture control

Quick roll switch

Inbuilt video light

3-axis stabilization

Emergency power bank

Ultralight foldable

Moment mode

iSteady Mobile+ is a 3-axis gimbal for iOS and Android smartphones. This gimbal perfectly matches almost all kinds of smartphones, and its features are strong enough for professional cinematography.

This smartphone gimbal can provide more effective stabilization than ever before because of a series of innovative technologies and features, such as CCD anti-shake, motion speed auto-adaptation, optical stabilization, face-and-object tracking, and 3 high-torque brushless motors. Thanks to these features, the Mobile+ can automatically track the subject’s face or targeted objects, making it ideal for capturing sports, dance, and other dynamic movements.

The following are the primary features of iSteady Mobile+:

3-axis stabilization

CCD anti-shake

Optical stabilization

Motion speed auto-adaptation

Face-and-object tracking

3 high-torque brushless motors

Vertically rotate 360° while filming

Slow-motion recording

Beauty retouching

Time-lapse recording

Panning mode

iSteady Pro 4 is a 3-axis action camera gimbal perfectly compatible with GoPro. It can also be used as a power bank, and it can charge your camera while recording footage. iSteady Pro 4 features GoPro camera control, which means this gimbal can control your GoPro’s shutter button to take photos and videos. Furthermore, it’s perfectly compatible with GoPro Hero 10/9/8/7/6/5/4/3, DJI OSMO Action, Insta360 ONE R (4K & 1-Inch), SONY RX0, and other similar-sized action cameras.

The following are the primary features of iSteady Pro 4:

3-axis stabilization

iSteady 5.0 anti-shaking algorithm

Quick mounting with a quick-release clip

Power bank with a 3600mAh battery

Up to 14 hours of battery life

IPX4 rating — resistant to water splashes

GoPro camera control

Compatible with GoPro Hero 10/9/8/7/6/5/4/3, DJI OSMO Action, Insta360 ONE R (4K & 1-Inch), SONY RX0, and other similar-sized action cameras

iSteady V2 : Was $129, now $103.20

iSteady Mobile+ : Was $99, now $79.20

iSteady Pro 4 : Was $99, now $79.20

The Black Friday Sale starts on 22 November and concludes on 2 December. Besides the products mentioned above, you can also grab up to 20% off on all other Hohem gimbals. If you want to check out all of the other Gimbal deals, please enter the Official Hohem Black Friday page.

Hohem is one of the world’s leading tech companies specializing in intelligent imaging technology and face tracking. They raised over one million dollars on their first crowdfunding attempt for a stabilizer, and they’re considered the best sellers in Amazon for phone stabilizers. Hohem currently controls 70 percent of the market share in camera stabilizers.

If you want to get your hands on some of the best phone stabilizers and gimbals, please be prepared for the Black Friday Sale on 22 November, 2021.