(Pocket-lint) - Anker's smart home brand, Eufy, is introducing a new lineup of battery-powered security cameras under a brand called SoloCam.

The new lineup consists of two “Essential” standard cameras, two spotlight cameras, and one solar-powered camera. These security cameras feature local storage and can work without a separate hub. Eufy is promising four months of battery on a single charge, plus all the cameras come with 8GB of local storage, which Eufy said should be good for about two months of video.

Read more: Best indoor security cameras

The standard and spotlight SoloCams are perhaps the most interesting of the bunch because they offer 1080p or 2K resolution models. You can now pre-order all the SoloCams. But they have different prices and shipping dates - see below:

SoloCam 1080p Essential (or the E20) Price: $99.99 Available: Mid-June 2021

SoloCam 2K Essential (or the E40) Price: $129.99 Available: Late June 2021

SoloCam 1080p Spotlight (or the L20) Price: $149.99 Available: Mid-July 2021

SoloCam 2K Spotlight (or the L40) Price: $169.99 Available: Late July 2021

SoloCam Solar (or the S40) Price: $199.99 Available: Mid-August 2021



We suspect these cameras will eventually be sold on Eufy's Amazon store, but for now, you must preorder from Eufy's website.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.