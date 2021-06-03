Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Eufy launches a new SoloCam line of battery-powered security cameras

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
- Now available to pre-order in the US

(Pocket-lint) - Anker's smart home brand, Eufy, is introducing a new lineup of battery-powered security cameras under a brand called SoloCam.

The new lineup consists of two “Essential” standard cameras, two spotlight cameras, and one solar-powered camera. These security cameras feature local storage and can work without a separate hub. Eufy is promising four months of battery on a single charge, plus all the cameras come with 8GB of local storage, which Eufy said should be good for about two months of video. 

Read more: Best indoor security cameras

The standard and spotlight SoloCams are perhaps the most interesting of the bunch because they offer 1080p or 2K resolution models. You can now pre-order all the SoloCams. But they have different prices and shipping dates - see below:

  • SoloCam 1080p Essential (or the E20)
    • Price: $99.99
    • Available: Mid-June 2021
  • SoloCam 2K Essential (or the E40)
    • Price: $129.99
    • Available: Late June 2021
  • SoloCam 1080p Spotlight (or the L20)
    • Price: $149.99
    • Available: Mid-July 2021
  • SoloCam 2K Spotlight (or the L40)
    • Price: $169.99
    • Available: Late July 2021
  • SoloCam Solar (or the S40)
    • Price: $199.99
    • Available: Mid-August 2021

We suspect these cameras will eventually be sold on Eufy's Amazon store, but for now, you must preorder from Eufy's website.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
