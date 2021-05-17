(Pocket-lint) - Eufy home security camera owners have reportedly found a way to access EufyCam camera feeds and saved videos from other users in an apparent security flaw. The brand is owned by Anker and is well-known in the US for its security cameras, video doorbells, and even its robot vacuums.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Eufy's security glitch first surfaced in a Reddit thread over the weekend, where users from around the globe explained in detail what happened to them. They described the issue as a breach and said they were worried now about their devices being insecure.

One user wrote:

"Anyone else have this? I checked my app today (from New Zealand) and noticed none of the videos were of my own. They are from someone in another country (nice Mustang) - "Kangaroo Cam" alludes to being in Australia somewhere. I can also see their contact details (as added accounts). Is this a normal thing to be able to access anyone else's cameras?"

Another user said:

“Basically I could see every camera, their front door and backdoor bells, master bedroom, living room, garage, kitchen, their motion recordings, everything,” one Eufy owner noted. “I was wondering what was going on as it still had my email and name as signed in and noticed that some unknown email, I’m guessing of the Hawaii owner, was in my shared guest account.”

Users also said on Reddit that they received a message from Eufy claiming the issue was part of a server error:

"Dear user,

The issue was due to a bug in one of our servers. This was quickly resolved by our engineering team and our customer service team will continue to assist those affected. We recommend all users to:

1.Please unplug and then reconnect the home base.

2.Log out of the eufy security app and log in again.

Contact support@eufylife.com for enquiries."

Pocket-lint has contacted Eufy for comment, but it already told Android Police the problem lasted an hour and did not affect baby monitor products.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.