(Pocket-lint) - Arlo has introduced two new security cameras. Called the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera and the Arlo Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System, they are wire-free devices, which means you can put them just about anywhere, as they do not need a wall outlet for power.

The Arlo Pro 4 connects to Wi-Fi with no smart home hub required. It can record 2K video with HDR and features colour night vision, a 160-degree viewing angle, a built-in spotlight, and two-way audio. It can go indoors or outside, and the removable battery will supposedly last up to six months on a charge.

The new security camera also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. HomeKit compatibility is reportedly on deck, according to MacRumors.

As for the Arlo Ultra 2, it's the higher-end model, capable of recording 4K video with HDR. It features auto-focus, colour night vision, a 180-degree viewing angle, an outdoor spotlight, a siren, two-way audio, and up to six months of battery. It also supports HomeKit at launch, as well as Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Arlo Ultra 2 starts at $200 and is the successor to the Arlo Ultra, while the Arlo Pro 4 starts at $300 and follows the Arlo Pro 3. You can preorder both cameras.

To see how they compare to other security cameras available, see Pocket-lint's round-ups of the best ones to buy now:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.