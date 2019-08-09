Blackmagic Design beefs up its Pocket Cinema Camera range with new 6K model

Following the success of its affordable, and awesome, Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, Blackmagic Design has taken the wraps off a new, beefier Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.

While the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K was seen as a way to get enthusiasts and consumers into the world of professional film-grade cameras, the 6K model is a step up from that and comes with a range of benefits.

The big change is in the sensor and mount system. It uses a larger Super 35 sized sensor capable of recording 6K resolution video (with HDR). This means being able to crop in to shots, creating angles in edit, without losing any detail in a 4K edit.

Similarly, the EF mount - in combination with the new sensor - allows for much shallower depth of field, producing even nicer bokeh/background blur with great lenses from the likes of Canon, Zeiss and Sigma.

Like it smaller brother, the PCC 6K aims to bring high end features and performance into a small, handheld design.

It's made from a lightweight carbon fiber and polycarbonate composite and, just like the 4K model has a large touchscreen on the back with intuitive controls, as well as an array of buttons around the handgrip, making using the camera super simple, even for relative novices.

Like the 4K model, it has a dual gain ISO that can go all the way up to ISO 25,600, meaning that you'll be able to get great quality footage, even in low light situations, without the noise that is normally associated with high gain.

It can shoot up to 50 frames per second at 6144 x 3456 at 16:9, 60fps at 6144 x 2560 and 60fps at 5744 x 3024, which is - quite frankly - insane. For higher frame rates, used for smooth slow motion, you can go up to 120fps at 2.8K resolution.

All of this is captured in open file formats, so there's no need to transcode the media. You can just import it on to your Mac or PC using Apple ProRes files.

As for ports and media, it's got the wide range of options you'd expect from a Pocket Cinema Camera. That means you get CFast and SD card readers, and a Type-C output for hooking up a portable SSD.

It has a full sized HDMI output for monitoring, both 3.5mm and mini XLR mic inputs (the latter has 48v phantom power), plus a DC power connector input, so you don't have to rely on the rechargeable batteries for when you're shooting with access to power. Of course, there's the Pocket Battery Grip you can buy additionally to add more battery juice if necessary.

Of course, being a bigger, more powerful camera with better image quality comes at a price. At $2,495 for the camera body, it's considerably more than the PCC 4K, but still far cheaper than some of its bigger, professional cameras. In essence, it helps bridge the gap between the entry level 4K camera, and the Ursa Mini professional system.