Looking for a great deal on a new camera? Amazon Prime Day is running until midnight on 16 July, with the online retailer slashing prices across its store - meaning you can snap up the a compact, mirrorless, DSLR or lens deal over the two-day sale period.

You can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits here

• Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR body - save 20%, now £999: Looking for a full-frame DSLR, the second-gen 6D is a great entry point should you be wanting to step up to the larger frame format. View the Canon 6D II deal

• Sony A7 full-frame mirrorless camera body - save 25%, now £878: The first full-frame mirrorless camera from Sony is a few years older these days, but it's a bargain way into the world of full-frame quality. View the Sony A7 deal

• Sony A7 Mark II full-frame mirrorless camera body - save 22%, now £1,039: The second-gen A7 model adds a higher-res viewfinder to the original, while maintaining the same 24-megapixel full-frame sensor. View the Sony A7 II deal

• Sony RX100 Mark III compact camera - save 21%, now £379: The best accessible high-end compact camera series is the RX100. This third-gen model pairs a 1-inch sensor size with pop-up viewfinder. And with £100 off it's a bargain pocketable compact if you're looking for better-than-phone photos. View the Sony RX100 III deal

• Sony RX100 Mark IV compact camera - save 22%, now £479: The fourth-gen edition adds a stacked sensor construction for even better quality compared to the MkIII, while the faster processing means 4K video and a 16fps burst mode to boot. View the Sony RX100 IV deal

• Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II compact camera - save 20%, now £399: The third-generation model has just been announced, so here's a chance to grab the second-gen with a bargain £100 off. It's got a 1-inch sensor and decent lens from such a compact package. The screen even faces forward for selfies. View the Canon G7X II deal

• Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II compact camera - save 22%, now £289: A smaller-scale 1-inch sensor compact compared to the G7 X (above), this pocketable compact is all about quality. And with £80 off, it's hard to ignore. View the Canon G9X II deal

