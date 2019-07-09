Vandalism is a crime and one we don't endorse, but sometimes it can be amusing, witty or just downright daft. Even the most prudish of people can enjoy a touch of real-world shenanigans every now and then.

We've collected a gallery of daft and hilarious photos of various acts of vandalism with a healthy dash of humour for you to enjoy.

This artist has recreated Google Chrome's offline dinosaur game in the real world. The artwork comes with some sage advice too - "don't panic, look around and trying to interact with reality."

A deep and painfully accurate piece of vandalism speaks to the weakness of the human condition and compares it to a door that just needs to be opened carefully.

Sometimes it's the most subtle acts of vandalism that are the most amusing. You can't beat a bit of homonym humour.

We can't help but think that this sign could have done with more photos of Bill Murray, but otherwise, we love this vandal's sense of humour.

The Ghostbusters film reboot could have gone in a very different direction if this chap had had a hand in it.

Here you have it, photographic proof that no idea is original, not even ones had by vandals. Amusing still though. Helped by the fact that we have a wild imagination and are now thinking about someone trying to put out a fire with an elevator.

In a world where nearly everything is hands-free, built for convenience or voice activated with the help of a smart assistant these acts of vandalism are fairly convincing. That is, of course, the idea. No doubt that vandal was standing nearby to watch as someone shouted at a hand towel dispenser or clapped repeatedly, wondering why they couldn't get a drink from a water fountain.

Shenanigans abound.

Even vandals aren't afraid to use their art for a spot of social commentary. Whether you agree or not, you can't help but smirk at this one.

Sometimes vandalism is for a good cause. This post box needed a fresh coat of paint. Rather than a sternly worded letter, someone took it upon themselves to spray paint the eyesore until the council fixed the problem. Perhaps not the most sensible solution, but it worked.

Sometimes, graffiti is for a good cause. In this case, not only a fight against racism, but also a lighthearted joke at someone else's bad spelling.

The cheek of this vandalism. Hard to believe just how much of a scallywag the person behind it must be to vandalise a notice about vandalism. We have to admit we had a good chortle about it though.

This poor door, we wonder what it's so worried about. At least the windows and floor are keeping it company in its perpetual state of panic.

Sometimes the devil is in the detail and the small acts of vandalism are the best. This photo shows a Chromebook that's been "fixed" at Redditor's school. Look carefully and you'll see the keys have been rearranged into the correct order of the alphabet.

One of the lesser known works of J.K. Rowling takes Harry Potter down a much more serious path. We wonder if the little wizard can solve the economic problems of the U.S.S.R.

If you've got printing problems, Jay-Z feels bad for you son. He's got 99 problems, but printing isn't one.

We love these simple bits of vandalism that make you look twice at a public sign. Wash your hands becomes hide your potato. Potatoes are precious.

We always enjoy a bit of street sign vandalism. Even more so when it includes a reference to Forest Gump. Classic.

This vandal clearly loves a good Star Wars reference and some japes too. We have to admit, the similarities are certainly striking.

A little bit of artwork certainly made this drain cover more interesting and a geeky delight too.

When Futurama's Bender becomes obsolete, maybe he'll have some other uses rather than just being a bending robot. This street vandal has imagined what it might be like if he was a parking pillar.

This little Sumo packs some heft and has broken something in the real world. We enjoy this sort of vandalism that takes the eye away from broken, damaged or dented real-world objects.

In the wake of the Facebook scandals, someone posted this fake advert in London for all the citizens to enjoy.

Poor Bill Posters, he's always getting the blame. We've seen so many warning signs saying he'll be prosecuted, but for what?

There's nothing cheekier than a vandal who's this brazen. Way to stick it to the man with an amusing style.