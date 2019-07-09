  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

24 amusing photos of real-world vandalism that'll make you chortle

|
OakOak 24 amusing photos of real-world vandalism that'll make you chortle
5G launches, top 3 robot vacuums, and tennis tech for Wimbledon - Pocket-lint Podcast 9
5G launches, top 3 robot vacuums, and tennis tech for Wimbledon - Pocket-lint Podcast 9

Vandalism is a crime and one we don't endorse, but sometimes it can be amusing, witty or just downright daft. Even the most prudish of people can enjoy a touch of real-world shenanigans every now and then. 

We've collected a gallery of daft and hilarious photos of various acts of vandalism with a healthy dash of humour for you to enjoy.

PhlogistonedAmusing photos of real-world street vandalism thatll make your chortle image 2

You are offline

This artist has recreated Google Chrome's offline dinosaur game in the real world. The artwork comes with some sage advice too - "don't panic, look around and trying to interact with reality."

_D4Z3_Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 3

The door is fragile

A deep and painfully accurate piece of vandalism speaks to the weakness of the human condition and compares it to a door that just needs to be opened carefully.  

rodabiAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 4

Do not remove this seal

Sometimes it's the most subtle acts of vandalism that are the most amusing. You can't beat a bit of homonym humour. 

ZadocPaetAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 5

Post no bills

We can't help but think that this sign could have done with more photos of Bill Murray, but otherwise, we love this vandal's sense of humour. 

Shadrach451Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 6

Who ya' gonna call?

The Ghostbusters film reboot could have gone in a very different direction if this chap had had a hand in it.  

substantialdisdainAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 7

No idea is original

Here you have it, photographic proof that no idea is original, not even ones had by vandals. Amusing still though. Helped by the fact that we have a wild imagination and are now thinking about someone trying to put out a fire with an elevator. 

RedditAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 8

Everything's hands-free

In a world where nearly everything is hands-free, built for convenience or voice activated with the help of a smart assistant these acts of vandalism are fairly convincing. That is, of course, the idea. No doubt that vandal was standing nearby to watch as someone shouted at a hand towel dispenser or clapped repeatedly, wondering why they couldn't get a drink from a water fountain. 

Shenanigans abound. 

itman290Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 9

Political vandalism

Even vandals aren't afraid to use their art for a spot of social commentary. Whether you agree or not, you can't help but smirk at this one. 

masked_gamer21Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 10

Positive action vandalism 

Sometimes vandalism is for a good cause. This post box needed a fresh coat of paint. Rather than a sternly worded letter, someone took it upon themselves to spray paint the eyesore until the council fixed the problem. Perhaps not the most sensible solution, but it worked. 

Double_A7Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 11

Corrective graffiti

Sometimes, graffiti is for a good cause. In this case, not only a fight against racism, but also a lighthearted joke at someone else's bad spelling. 

SeeTarno12Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 12

Consistent vandalism

The cheek of this vandalism. Hard to believe just how much of a scallywag the person behind it must be to vandalise a notice about vandalism. We have to admit we had a good chortle about it though. 

4chanman1213Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 13

The door is alarmed

This poor door, we wonder what it's so worried about. At least the windows and floor are keeping it company in its perpetual state of panic. 

AnonomuspersonAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 14

Patient vandalism

Sometimes the devil is in the detail and the small acts of vandalism are the best. This photo shows a Chromebook that's been "fixed" at Redditor's school. Look carefully and you'll see the keys have been rearranged into the correct order of the alphabet. 

castatechAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 15

The latest Harry Potter

One of the lesser known works of J.K. Rowling takes Harry Potter down a much more serious path. We wonder if the little wizard can solve the economic problems of the U.S.S.R.

HankDerb420Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 16

Printing problems

If you've got printing problems, Jay-Z feels bad for you son. He's got 99 problems, but printing isn't one. 

ADanoAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 17

Hide your potato

We love these simple bits of vandalism that make you look twice at a public sign. Wash your hands becomes hide your potato. Potatoes are precious. 

bb2fapAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 18

Which way to the forest run

We always enjoy a bit of street sign vandalism. Even more so when it includes a reference to Forest Gump. Classic. 

ImgurAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 19

Darth Vader pipe

This vandal clearly loves a good Star Wars reference and some japes too. We have to admit, the similarities are certainly striking. 

gavmcdAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 20

The Millenium Falcon

A little bit of artwork certainly made this drain cover more interesting and a geeky delight too.  

NicoSaraintarisAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 21

Bender parking pillar Rodriguez

When Futurama's Bender becomes obsolete, maybe he'll have some other uses rather than just being a bending robot. This street vandal has imagined what it might be like if he was a parking pillar. 

OakOakAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 22

The weighty sumo

This little Sumo packs some heft and has broken something in the real world. We enjoy this sort of vandalism that takes the eye away from broken, damaged or dented real-world objects. 

barelysoberboyAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 23

Fake but hilarious advertising

In the wake of the Facebook scandals, someone posted this fake advert in London for all the citizens to enjoy. 

SpartaPug0976Amusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 24

Bill Posters is innocent

Poor Bill Posters, he's always getting the blame. We've seen so many warning signs saying he'll be prosecuted, but for what?

KaemmACAmusing Photos Of Real-world Street Vandalism Thatll Make Your Chortle image 25

CCTV vandals

There's nothing cheekier than a vandal who's this brazen. Way to stick it to the man with an amusing style. 

PopularIn Cameras
24 amusing photos of real-world vandalism that'll make you chortle
35 of the best images on Wikipedia from over the years
Canon PowerShot G7 X III initial review: Designed for vloggers
Canon PowerShot G5 X II initial review: Pop-up viewfinder camera sets sights on Sony RX100
Canon keeps the compacts coming: G7 X III and G5 X II bolster 1-inch sensor line-up
Best cheap camera deals for July 2019: Save $100s and £100s on a Sony, Nikon, £100s off Olympus, Canon and Panasonic