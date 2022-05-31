We've collected some of the most interesting images of all time, taken throughout the decades and showing all sorts of visions of mankind throughout the ages.

Ever since the camera was invented it's been a wonderful tool for documenting not just our daily lives, but the history of mankind, from our greatest moments to the worst atrocities.

We've collected some of the most interesting images of all time, taken throughout the decades and showing all sorts of visions of mankind throughout the ages.

Buzz Aldrin's space selfie

NASA

You might know Buzz Aldrin as one of the first men on the Moon, but that wasn't all he did. He also took one of the first space selfies when in 1966 he took this image of himself with the pilot's hatch of the spacecraft open and Earth in the background.

A selfie from Mars

NASA

The human race might well be selfie-obsessed, but NASA would have us believe robots are too. This snap was taken by NASA's Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars. An amazing, if slightly dusty view of another planet and a brilliant historic photograph.

The first rocket from Cape Canaveral

NASA

This image from NASA shows the first rocket to be launched from Cape Canaveral in the 1950s.

The rocket would reach new record heights for the time and higher than the current orbit of the International Space Station. Bumper II would be the first of many rockets to launch from this spot and this is a brilliant photo to signify its importance.

Niagara Falls frozen

historyinmoment

This photo from sometime in the early 1900s shows the Niagra Falls waterfall frozen over. Quite a spectacular sight, but something that actually happens quite regularly it seems, though not many get to see it in this full glory.

The first Disneyland ticket ever sold

Dave Smith

In 1955, Disneyland opened its gates for the first time. The first ever ticket was sold to Walt Disney's brother Roy O. Disney for $1.

The first real customer though was a college student named David MacPherson. Mr MacPherson achieved the honour by getting up at 2 am in the morning to join 6,000 other people queuing to enter the park. He was the first proper guest to enter the park and was given a lifetime pass as a reward.

A bicycle for two

Public Domain

In 1886, this couple posed for a photo outside the White House in Washington D.C. on this two-seater bicycle.

The tandem design has come a short distance since then as have the gear people wear when out and about on their bikes.

Galileo's drawings of the moon

Public Domain

Galileo Galilei was an Italian astronomer who has been famously referred to as the father of several sciences including observational astronomy, modern physics, scientific method and modern science too.

In 1610 he famously published these images of the moon as he had observed it through a telescope. They were released in the Sidereus Nuncius, an astronomical pamphlet which showed detailed observations of the moon and constellations of the stars. Not quite as incredible as the photos of the moon we have seen today, but incredibly impressive for the time.

Daredevil pilot

Reddit

This photo from the 1960s appears to show an insanely brave pilot manually restarting his propeller in mid-air. It was actually part of an airshow stunt.

The photographer explained:

"I took this in November 1946 and it shows Merle Larson demonstrating a small air show stunt that he did. It appears that he is alone in the plane but there is another pilot (Gladys Davis) flying the plane from the back seat and he does have a rope tied around himself. Merle was a WWII B-24 pilot, flight instructor, inventor and builder of three unusual planes based at Buchanan Field, Concord, California."

One man and his car

Reddit

This image shows a gentleman aged over 100 years old who has been driving the same car, a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom for well over 80 years. They don't build them like they used to.

Harlem Hellfighters

US National Archives website

During both the Great War and World War II, African American men and black soldiers fought for the freedom of the world against enemy forces.

These particular men were from the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters. They won the Croix de Guerre for gallantry in action during their fight and can be seen here proudly displaying the medals. The original image was black and white but has been colourised so the men can be seen in their full glory here.

Witches from 1875

PicturesHistorical

It is said that this photo shows some Victorian witches posing for a photo in 1875. We have some doubts about how legitimate the image is, but it is nice to imagine ladies of the coven brazenly posing at a time when they wouldn't be burnt at the stake for their craft.

The World Trade Center under construction

Leslie E. Robertson Associates

The construction of the famous World Trade Center building began in 1966 and wasn't finished until 1973. In the meantime, this brilliant view of the towers was captured with sunlight shining through the middle. It's an awesome tribute to a place where many lost their lives tragically in 2001.

Operation Dominic nuclear tests

US Naval Historical Center Photograph

This is a shot taken during Operation Dominic - a series of 31 different nuclear weapons tests carried out by the US during the height of the Cold War. This photo was taken on 11 May 1962 and shows the detonation of Swordfish. This particular test involved anti-submarine missiles and W44 nuclear depth charges designed to deal a blow to Soviet submarines.

Wilbur Wright flies around the Statue of Liberty

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Archives

Wilbur Wright, one of the brothers made famous for the invention of the aeroplane, caused another sensation with this flight around the Statue of Liberty in 1909.

He had been asked to get involved in special exhibition flights that were being put on in order to celebrate 300 years of New York City. The flight took place on 29 September 1909 and lasted no more than five minutes, but caused quite a stir with onlookers and the press.

High-wheeling down the steps of the Capitol building

Wikipedia

The American Star Bicycle was a high-wheeler designed with a small front wheel to prevent it from tipping forward. It was originally built in 1880 and this iconic image shows Will Roberston, a member of the Washington Bicycle Club riding it down the steps of the United States Capitol building.

Photographic proof that even back then people were daredevils on bicycles.

RMS Queen Mary full of troops

U.S. Navy

During the second world war, the retired British ocean liner, the RMS Queen Mary, was used to ferry soldiers from the States to the United Kingdom to fight for the war effort. Here, the massive ship is seen on 20 June 1945 bringing thousands of US troops home. The decks are certainly crowded.

Lady Liberty under construction

New York Public Library/Album de la construction de la Statue de la Liberte

The history of the Statue of Liberty is certainly an interesting one. You've no doubt seen plenty of photos of Lady Liberty over the years, but have you ever seen those taken during her construction?

Before it was fully built, parts of the statue were constructed in France before shipping to New York. In 1878, the head was shown off at the World's Fair in Paris. Several years later, in 1885, crates containing the main parts of the statue were shipped via French steamer into New York and construction began in earnest. The rest is history.

End of Prohibition

Everett Historical

Men were seen dispensing beer from a truck in Cleveland Ohio basically as soon as Prohibition ended.

Prohibition ended in the States in 1933, in Cleveland Ohio, the people began celebrating almost immediately. Men were seen dispensing beer from a truck with customers able to call Henderson 8030 for more.

FA-18 going transonic

Realbigtaco/Wikipedia

This spectacular view is a vision of what happens when a high-speed jet goes transonic. It's known as a vapour cone and is, in essence, a cloud of condensed water which has formed around the plane as it passes through moist air at high-speed. This F-18 was photographed with a perfect cloud as it pushed into transonic flight. This happens at the point where parts of the aeroplane are supersonic while others remain subsonic. Shock waves and water condensation create a magnificent view of mankind's high-speed travel achievements.

The first supersonic flight happened in October 1947 when a Bell X-1s reach Mach 1.06 (700 miles per hour), but this image is a brilliant homage to how far that technology has come since.

The Bowden Spacelander

Brooklyn Museum

The Bowden Spacelander was seen as a marvel of post-war design. It was originally created by British designer, Benjamin Bowden in 1946 and though many were in awe at the time, it wouldn't go into production until over a decade later, by which time people weren't as enthused. Only 500 were made, making it one of the weirdest and rarest bicycles ever made.

Motorola remote control

Motorola

Nowadays we can control our TV viewing with our voices, smart assistants and more. Technology has come a long way. In the 1960s things were a lot different. There weren't many TV channels for a start. It was in 1956 that Motorola first introduced its transistorised remote control for television.

Motorola wasn't the first company to release a remote control - that was Zenith Radio Corporation in 1950 - but it certainly made a push towards convenience in the years that followed. This advert was one of many from that time that pushed the ease of use. No more hassle of getting up to change the channel.

Quake II contestants in Lan Party mode

Reddit

Before superfast broadband, PC gamers got together with their hefty machines and large CRT monitors to play. These LAN parties were serious business and certainly a mark on history that a lot of us won't forget.

Masks for plague prevention

National Museum of Health and Medicine

This vision from 1912 shows uniformed workers with special gear to help them avoid catching the plague.

These individuals were responsible for research into the plague that struck the Philippines at that time. A rare view of terrifying work and brave people carrying it out.

The first photograph of lightning

William Jennings

In 1882, William Jennings snapped the very first photo of lightning ever to be taken. Although not the most impressive image of the power of nature, it was certainly a historic moment for photography in general.

A man buying cigarettes in a hospital

CLYDE PUTNAM JR. PHOTO/THOMAS ROBINSON

In the old days, cigarettes were unbelievably marketed as being good for you.

As a testament to this daft time, this photo of a man buying cigarettes from his hospital bed was snapped in the 1950s. What a weird time to be alive.

Nikola Tesla, with his equipment

Dickenson V. Alley/Lošmi

This photo from 1899 is not only interesting because it shows the magnificent Nikola Tesla, but because it might also be one of the first doctored images of the time. The experiment that the viewer is witnessing appears to show Tesla sitting nearby while his magnifying transmitter sparks large bolts of electricity through the air.

However, the image is actually a double exposure, which the man himself admitted at a later date. The sparks of electricity were snapped in a darkened room when Tesla wasn't there. That photo was exposed again with Tesla safely in the room and the machines off. Still looks impressive though.

A child labourer

Library of Congress

This striking photograph dates back to 1908 and shows a child labourer working in the mills of South Carolina. The photograph said the mill was full of child working like this but that the "overseer" of the mill claimed they'd "just happened in" to help.

A Suffragette arrested

Imperial War Museum

This photo from 1914 shows the leader of the Women's Suffragette movement being arrested outside Buckingham Palace in 1914. Emmeline Pankhurst was the leader of the movement at the time and was attempting to get a petition to King George V at the time.

The Suffragette movement was later successful in getting women the vote in 1918. But this image is a fitting tribute to the hardships women of the time endured while fighting for their rights.

Remains of the World Trade Center

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

This image was taken in late September 2001 from 1,000 meters above the streets of New York City by a Cessna jet. It shows the aftermath of the attacks of the 11 September and the devastation to the World Trade Center building that's clearly visible in the middle of the photo.

Self-immolation during the Buddhist crisis

Malcolm Browne for the Associated Press

This photo dates back to 1963 and is perhaps one of the most instantly recognisable images on our list. It shows Thích Quảng Đức, a Vietnamese Mahayana Buddhist monk who set fire to himself as a protest against the persecution of Buddhists by the South Vietnamese government at the time.

The image was one of many historical events from the crisis, but by no means the most shocking thing to happen at the time.

Crash landing Hellcat

U.S. Navy

This image might be one of the most iconic photos from WW2 and shows a Hellcat that has crash-landed on the desk of the USS Enterprise. The pilot incredibly surprised the burning aircraft without significant injury despite the burning fuel tank seen at the bottom of the plane.

The longest exposure photograph ever taken

Regina Valkenborgh/University of Hertfordshire

This photo was the result of the efforts of Regina Valkenborgh, a student at the University of Hertfordshire who in 2012 set up a pinhole camera using a beer can lined with photographic paper.

Over the years that followed, that camera captured a magnificent view as our sun arced back and forth over the sky. In September 2020, that camera was recovered and this image is the result.

Exercise Field Artillery Corps

Netherlands Institute of Military History

These old photos show a magnificent band of troops on exercise. Cheerful chaps in some impressive uniforms. We'd recommend checking out the whole collection as they're very special.

M3 Lee Tank during training

Alfred T. Palmer

This image from 1942 shows an American M3 Lee on training exercises in Kentucky. It's interesting because M3 Lee was one of those tanks that were almost obsolete before it even started being useful. A small main cannon, high visibility, weak armour and more made it ineffective against enemy tanks.

Tank technology progressed swiftly during the war years and it was far too easy for even brand new tanks to be quickly outclassed by the enemy.

Apple clothing

Apple

Apple has been known for creating some interesting, inspiring and impressive designs over the years. There have been plenty of highlights and plenty of flops too.

Once upon a time, in the 1980s, the tech brand also had some pretty special clothing on offer to superfans. We'll certainly mark this one down in the history books.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

This image shows the moment NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took its first flight from the surface of Mars. A historic moment as mankind makes its first unmanned, powered and controlled flight on another planet.

If that's not an incredible moment and a brilliant photo too, we don't know what is.

SpaceX successful landing

SpaceX

Another historic moment captured in an image. This photo shows the aftermath of the successful landing of SpaceX's SN15 Starship. Which had just completed a high-altitude ascent and landing.

Previous attempts at this had resulted in a few explosions but this one was a success and represents high hopes for the future of SpaceX space travel.

Annette Kellerman's risqué swimsuit

Bain News Service, publisher

In the early 1900s, professional Australian professional swimmer Annette Kellermann was one of the first women to wear a one-piece bathing suit.

She was seen as fighting for women's rights to do the same at a time when women were expected to wear cumbersome dresses to go swimming in. She claimed to have been arrested for wearing this racy number.

British soldiers in drag interrupted by Germans

File-Environmental

This photo from World War 2 shows British soldiers manning a naval gun. Their unusual dress code happened because they were in the middle of putting on a drag show when a German raid happened.

Visiting quarantined family members

Andreas Wilse, The National Library of Norway

The Covid pandemic is not the first time mankind has had to endure a horrible epidemic that disrupted life. There have been plenty of problems before, including the contagious spread of measles, diphtheria, tuberculosis and cholera.

Here in 1905, some ladies were photographed outside the Ullevål hospital in Oslo visiting family under such conditions. Sadly only being able to see their loved-ones through windows.

Times Square 1919

Wikimedia Commons

In 1919, a massive crowd gathered in Times Square to get the results of the World Series. What makes the image interesting in our mind is just how much the area has changed in the century that has passed.

How many people have walked, driven or ridden through this space since the photo was taken.

Royal Opera House, Valletta

Photoglob Co., publisher

This is an image of the Royal Opera House, in Valletta, Malta. This magnificent building was originally opened in 1866 but later sadly destroyed by German bombing runs in WW2.

This is just one of many buildings to suffer the same fate across Europe as the Nazis and allies battled it out during the war years.

The world's largest commercial sailing ship

Bernard_Hunor_Deak

This is an image of The Pamir, the world's largest commercial sailing vessel. Not only the largest ship, but a record breaker in other ways. It was also the last ship of its type to sail around Cape Horn.

Sadly the ship and most of its crew were lost during a hurricane in 1957.

As a German ship, it was also captured and held as a prize of war by New Zealand in 1941 then used for several voyages. It certainly had an interesting history.

Emperor Nicholas II

Pavel-Romanov

Emperor Nicholas II was the last Emperor of All Russia who ruled until 1917.

During his life, he was known for taking selfies. Not something that was common in the early years of photography, but something great to see.

An old traffic accident

Nationaal Archief

Cars might not have been able to reach the top speeds they are able to today but that doesn't meant there weren't accidents in the first years of automobiles gracing the road.

This photo from 1914 shows a rare accident that had occurred on roads of the Netherlands. Shocking the amount of damage that had happened.

Spoils of war

Feiruzz

An image from Berlin taken at the end of WW2 shows a Soviet soldier gleefully carrying a liberated statue head. We imagine he never thought he'd be carrying around Hitler's head.

James Webb Space Telescope images

NASA/JPL-Caltech (left), NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI (right)

The James Webb telescope is the most powerful telescope ever launched and on the right, you can see the results of its efforts. This image apparently shows interstellar gas in "unprecedented detail".

It's these sorts of images that'll help scientists and astronomers get new insights and data on the birth of stars and more.

An appropriate photo of Salvador Dali

Philippe Halsman

This photo was taken by Philippe Halsman, a photographer of incredible talent who made a special effort to capture the essence of his subject.

In this case, he's managed to photograph Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali in a brilliantly apt way.

First photo taken on a camera phone

Philippe Kahn/Full Power Technologies

Smartphones are now part of everyday life and something that we certainly take for granted. That wasn't always the case though and in the time before we had to have a dedicated camera to snap family memories.

Things changed when in 1997 Philippe Kahn created the first camera phone, by combining a digital camera and a mobile phone and then took this photo of his daughter.

The first woman to earn a doctorate in computer science

Historyinpictures

This is Sister Mary Kenneth Keller, who in 1965 was the first woman to earn a doctorate in computer science in the United States.

Naturally, the photo is interesting for multiple reasons. After all this is no ordinary woman, but a woman of the cloth. Also that computer equipment is something else.

Saturn's Rings

NASA/JPL

Images from the James Web telescope might be making the most waves at the moment, but Nasa has been getting awesome photos for decades. This image from 1998 is of Saturn's rings. It was crafted to show the different chemical compositions and was made possible by Voyager 2.

2,000-year-old giant cat

Peruvian Ministry of Culture

In 2020, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture released this image of a 2,000-year-old giant cat carved into the landscape near Peru's remarkable Nazca Lines. It's apparently 120 feet long and is an impressive feat of art from the Nazca civilisation.

Ancient sunglasses

CoolPastPics

This image shows how sunglasses aren't a new technology. They actually date back as far as prehistoric times. Inuit people used to flatten ivory in order to block out the harsh rays from the sun reflecting off the snow.

Behind the scenes

CoolPastPics

It's not often you get to see a behind-the-scenes look of the Star Wars magic happening. This shot from 1977 shows a moment when lunchbreak has been called and the cast and crew are having well earned break.

Golden Gate Bridge

CoolPastPics

When the Golden Gate bridge opened in 1937 it was swamped with excited visitors. Over 200,000 people visited the site, clogging up the bridge. Plenty more tourists have been to see the bridge since then but we doubt many have seen a sight like this.

The first American spacewalk

NASA

In 1965 Ed White became the first American to carry out a spacewalk. He wasn't the first human, as a Russian Cosmonaut had done it first. But it was still an impressive feat.

Leland D. Melvin's official Nasa Portrait

NASA

Astronaut Leland D. Melvin has quite possibly the most unusual Nasa portrait photo you're ever likely to see. In 2008 he was asked to be ready for a family photo but took his rescue dogs instead. Apparently, he had 100 doggy treats with him to ensure the dogs behaved and the result was two very happy pups.

Chichen Itza

Here's a view of Chichén Itzá - an important Mayan historical site. On the top of this photo you can see it as it was when originally discovered in 1892. While the bottom half shows the present-day view. It's said that this historic site dates back as far as 400 A.D. where it was part of one of the largest Mayan cities.

Warsaw 76 years later

Here we're seeing a vision of a very different time. This is a view of the same spot of Warsaw, first as it was seen during World War Two and then again 76 years later. The capital city of Poland suffered brutally during the war, but has since been bought back to life. Though what happened in these streets will never be forgotten.