25 incredibly interesting photos from history

Ever since the camera was invented it's been a wonderful tool for documenting not just our daily lives, but the history of mankind, from our greatest moments to the worst atrocities.

We've collected some of the most interesting images of all time, taken throughout the decades and showing all sorts of visions of mankind throughout the ages.

This is a shot taken during Operation Dominic - a series of 31 different nuclear weapons tests carried out by the US during the height of the Cold War. This photo was taken on 11 May 1962 and shows the detonation of Swordfish. This particular test involved anti-submarine missiles and W44 nuclear depth charges designed to deal a blow to Soviet submarines.

Wilbur Wright, one of the brothers made famous for the invention of the aeroplane, caused another sensation with this flight around the Statue of Liberty in 1909.

He had been asked to get involved in special exhibition flights that were being put on in order to celebrate 300 years of New York City. The flight took place on 29 September 1909 and lasted no more than five minutes, but caused quite a stir with onlookers and the press.

The American Star Bicycle was a high-wheeler designed with a small front wheel to prevent it from tipping forward. It was originally built in 1880 and this iconic image shows Will Roberston, a member of the Washington Bicycle Club riding it down the steps of the United States Capitol building.

Photographic proof that even back then people were daredevils on bicycles.

During the second world war, the retired British ocean liner, the RMS Queen Mary, was used to ferry soldiers from the States to the United Kingdom to fight for the war effort. Here, the massive ship is seen on 20 June 1945 bringing thousands of US troops home. The decks are certainly crowded.

The history of the Statue of Liberty is certainly an interesting one. You've no doubt seen plenty of photos of Lady Liberty over the years, but have you ever seen those taken during her construction?

Before it was fully built, parts of the statue were constructed in France before shipping to New York. In 1878, the head was shown off at the World's Fair in Paris. Several years later, in 1885, crates containing the main parts of the statue were shipped via French steamer into New York and construction began in earnest. The rest is history.

Apple has been known for creating some interesting, inspiring and impressive designs over the years. There have been plenty of highlights and plenty of flops too.

Once upon a time, in the 1980s, the tech brand also had some pretty special clothing on offer to superfans. We'll certainly mark this one down in the history books.

Prohibition ended in the States in 1933, in Cleveland Ohio, the people began celebrating almost immediately. Men were seen dispensing beer from a truck with customers able to call Henderson 8030 for more.

This spectacular view is a vision of what happens when a high-speed jet goes transonic. It's known as a vapour cone and is, in essence, a cloud of condensed water which has formed around the plane as it passes through moist air at high-speed. This F-18 was photographed with a perfect cloud as it pushed into transonic flight. This happens at the point where parts of the aeroplane are supersonic while others remain subsonic. Shock waves and water condensation create a magnificent view of mankind's high-speed travel achievements.

The first supersonic flight happened in October 1947 when a Bell X-1s reach Mach 1.06 (700 miles per hour), but this image is a brilliant homage to how far that technology has come since.

The Bowden Spacelander was seen as a marvel of post-war design. It was originally created by British designer, Benjamin Bowden in 1946 and though many were in awe at the time, it wouldn't go into production until over a decade later, by which time people weren't as enthused. Only 500 were made, making it one of the weirdest and rarest bicycles ever made.

Nowadays we can control our TV viewing with our voices, smart assistants and more. Technology has come a long way. In the 1960s things were a lot different. There weren't many TV channels for a start. It was in 1956 that Motorola first introduced its transistorised remote control for television.

Motorola wasn't the first company to release a remote control - that was Zenith Radio Corporation in 1950 - but it certainly made a push towards convenience in the years that followed. This advert was one of many from that time that pushed the ease of use. No more hassle of getting up to change the channel.

Before superfast broadband, PC gamers got together with their hefty machines and large CRT monitors to play. These LAN parties were serious business and certainly a mark on history that a lot of us won't forget.

This vision from 1912 shows uniformed workers with special gear to help them avoid catching the plague. These individuals were responsible for research into the plague that struck the Philippines at that time. A rare view of terrifying work and brave people carrying it out.

In 1882, William Jennings snapped the very first photo of lightning ever to be taken. Although not the most impressive image of the power of nature, it was certainly a historic moment for photography in general.

The human race might well be selfie-obsessed, but NASA would have us believe robots are too. This snap was taken by NASA's Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars. An amazing, if slightly dusty view of another planet and a brilliant historic photograph.

This image from NASA shows the first rocket to be launched from Cape Canaveral in the 1950s. The rocket would reach new record heights for the time and higher than the current orbit of the International Space Station. Bumper II would be the first of many rockets to launch from this spot and this is a brilliant photo to signify its importance.

This photo from sometime in the early 1900s shows the Niagara Falls waterfall frozen over. Quite a spectacular sight, but something that actually happens quite regularly it seems, though not many get to see it in this full glory.

In 1955, Disneyland opened its gates for the first time. The first ever ticket was sold to Walt Disney's brother Roy O. Disney for $1. The first real customer though was a college student named David MacPherson. Mr MacPherson achieved the honour by getting up at 2 am in the morning to join 6,000 other people queuing to enter the park. He was the first proper guest to enter the park and was given a lifetime pass as a reward.

In 1886, this couple posed for a photo outside the White House in Washington D.C. on this two-seater bicycle. Tandem design has come a short distance since then as have the gear people wear when out and about on their bikes.

Galileo Galilei was an Italian astronomer who has been famously referred to as the father of several sciences including observational astronomy, modern physics, scientific method and modern science too.

In 1610 he famously published these images of the moon as he had observed it through a telescope. They were released in the Sidereus Nuncius, an astronomical pamphlet which showed detailed observations of the moon and constellations of the stars. Not quite as incredible as the photos of the moon we have seen today, but incredibly impressive for the time.

This photo from the 1960s appears to show an insanely brave pilot manually restarting his propeller in mid-air. It was actually part of an airshow stunt.

The photographer explained:

"I took this in November 1946 and it shows Merle Larson demonstrating a small air show stunt that he did. It appears that he is alone in the plane but there is another pilot (Gladys Davis) flying the plane from the back seat and he does have a rope tied around himself. Merle was a WWII B-24 pilot, flight instructor, inventor and builder of three unusual planes based at Buchanan Field, Concord, California."

This image shows a gentleman aged over 100 years old who has been driving the same car, a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom for well over 80 years. They don't build them like they used to.

During both the Great War and World War II, African American men and black soldiers fought for the freedom of the world against enemy forces. These particular men were from the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters. They won the Croix de Guerre for gallantry in action during their fight and can be seen here proudly displaying the medals. The original image was black and white but has been colourised so the men can be seen in their full glory here.

It is said that this photo shows some Victorian witches posing for a photo in 1875. We have some doubts about how legitimate the image is, but it is nice to imagine ladies of the coven brazenly posing at a time when they wouldn't be burnt at the stake for their craft.

The construction of the famous World Trade Center building began in 1966 and wasn't finished until 1973. In the meantime, this brilliant view of the towers was captured with sunlight shining through the middle. It's an awesome tribute to a place where many lost their lives tragically in 2001.

In the old days, cigarettes were unbelievably marketed as being good for you. As a testament to this daft time, this photo of a man buying cigarettes from his hospital bed was snapped in the 1950s. What a weird time to be alive.