28 of the most interesting photos to ever grace the web

Ever since the camera was first invented, there have been plenty of incredible images snapped. Many years later, photography technology has progressed in leaps and bounds.

We're travelling into the depths of space with amazing lenses and almost everyone has a camera phone in their pocket.

As a result, there are plenty of incredible photos to see if you have the time to look. We've collected a gallery of 28 of what we think are some of the most interesting that you might not have seen.

At the very centre of this image is a single atom caught in an Ion trap. It was photographed by David Nadlinger from the University of Oxford. Both the image and the feat behind it are fairly awesome. As such it won the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council's national science photography competition in 2018.

David Nadlinger, explained the wonder of this image in a bit more depth: "The idea of being able to see a single atom with the naked eye had struck me as a wonderfully direct and visceral bridge between the minuscule quantum world and our macroscopic reality. A back-of-the-envelope calculation showed the numbers to be on my side, and when I set off to the lab with camera and tripods one quiet Sunday afternoon, I was rewarded with this particular picture of a small, pale blue dot."

Incredible.

We know how incredible snowflakes and ice crystals can be. All you have to do is see some of the awesome macro photos of these natural formations to appreciate them. But this one is something special. A massive ice crystal caught in the hand from the icy depths of Switzerland, complete with amazing patterns and shapes.

What you're seeing here is essentially his and hers brains. These wonderfully detailed 3D printed brains are based on MRI scans of a husband and wife that were then turned into physical printings that can be held. Fairly cool when you think about it, how often would you get to hold your own brain in your hands? We're not sure why they're blue, but aren't knocking how interesting they are.

There are plenty of brilliant images of sunsets taken across our home planet, but how often do you get to see a sunset from another world? This image was captured by NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Spirit in 2005 and shows a view of the Sun sinking below the Gusev crater at around 6 pm.

This image is the subject of some debate. It has been suggested that it shows Viktor Bulla's Pioneers in Defense Drill from Leningrad in 1937. A group of well-trained and well-equipped young fighters ready for anything.

An opposing view is that it shows inhabitants of the island of Miyakejima, Japan where an active volcano regularly spews toxic gas into the atmosphere and the residents are therefore required to carry gas masks. Whatever the truth behind the image, there's no denying it's awesomely interesting.

When one Redditor happened across a piano that was broken and beyond repair, they decided to give it a new lease of life by converting it into this snazzy shelving unit. A dash of LED backlighting and some careful plant/belongings placement and they've created a practical work of art for their home.

This image from 1928 shows the filming of the screen credits for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

A terrifying health and safety nightmare that would probably never happen today, but a brilliant view of the history behind the imagery.

At the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island owned by Hilton Hotels, there's not only an underwater restaurant but also rooms you can stay in that give you a fairly epic view of the local aquatic wildlife.

These bedrooms are located 5 metres under the Indian Ocean and the view is something pretty special.

The current Queen of England was once a truck mechanic. This photo shows her changing a wheel back in 1945. During wartime, the then Princess joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service where she helped with the war effort after learning how to change wheels, rebuild and repair engines and much more besides.

This fact makes her the only living head of state to have served in World War II.

This truck looks like it has flipped and landed on its roof while pulling in for some petrol. It is, however, designed to look that way. Take a closer look and you'll see a windscreen on what should be the underside you probably didn't notice before.

This is a mock-up image to show the skeletal frame of Keith Martin. The man who claimed the title of "the fattest man in the world" before sadly passing away at the age of 44.

Keith Martin weighed 70 stone (980lbs) at his peak yet this image shows what his skeletal structure might have looked like. It also demonstrates how the human body is not really designed to take all that extra weight.

The Voyage of Buck is a pub located in Edinburgh, Scotland. That pub has an interesting talking point built into its ceiling - a glass box containing 750 rubber ducks. This fascinating and quirky lighting installation was designed and built by Splintr and makes for a brilliant view for local drinkers and visitors too.

This weirdly creepy but also beautiful x-ray image shows all the skeletal bones of the numerous puppies inside this pregnant dog. It barely looks like there's enough room for her organs with all the room they're taking up.

This interesting image from 1987 shows a heart surgeon sitting with his patient after a 23-hour long heart transplant. It's a fascinating image for several reasons, one of which is the surgeon's assistant slumped sleeping in the corner of the room.

The patient was Tadeusz Żytkiewicz, the former Minister of Health of Poland. He went on to be the longest living person to have had a heart transplant in the country until he sadly passed away in 2009 from lung cancer. The image is a testament to the incredible medical feats surgeons like this carry out every day across the world.

Sadly far too many children go missing each year. Computer tech is often used to make mock-ups of what those children might look like after months or years have passed. This image gives a surprising insight into how accurate these systems are.

The first image shows a photo from when the child went missing, then a "progression" mock-up of what they might look like after all the time they were missing for alongside the found image when they were finally rescued or found.

This image shows astronaut Bruce McCandless II, who in 1984 made the first ever untethered spacewalk using just his Manned Maneuvering Unit.

He gave his thoughts on the event:

"I was grossly over-trained. I was just anxious to get out there and fly. I felt very comfortable ... It got so cold my teeth were chattering and I was shivering, but that was a very minor thing. ... I’d been told of the quiet vacuum you experience in space, but with three radio links saying, ‘How’s your oxygen holding out?’, ‘Stay away from the engines!’ and ‘When’s my turn?’, it wasn’t that peaceful ... It was a wonderful feeling, a mix of personal elation and professional pride: it had taken many years to get to that point."

Ghost apples are made from a pretty interesting phenomenon whereby frozen weather coats an apple in ice. When the apple inside rots and falls out, the icy shell is left behind and you get an ice apple.

This image shows the Statue of Unity. It is the world's tallest statue - said to be almost twice the size of the Statue of Liberty. It depicts Indian statesman and independence activist Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel a highly respected leader of India.

It is said to have cost $360 million to build and took five years to complete. Certainly a marvel of the modern world and a fitting tribute to a great man.

This weird and slightly terrifying looking device is known as the pigg-o-stat, an immobiliser designed to stop an infant from squirming while they're being scanned. We're honestly not sure how well this would go down with most children, but it's certainly something to look at.

This photo from 1968 shows the view from Apollo 8 - the first manned mission to the moon. NASA astronauts aboard the Lunar Module managed to capture this view of our home planet as they emerged from the far side of the moon. The first incredible view of our planet from afar, as viewed by human eyes.

In 2014, NASA's Curiosity rover picked up some fairly interesting images from Mars, including this one which appeared to show a very oddly shaped rock that looked like a human thigh bone. Obviously, bones discovered on the red planet would be quite a big deal, but it was decided that it was much more likely to be a rock that had been eroded by the weather.

This image comes from Lennart Nilsson's photo essay published by Life Magazine in 1965 known as the "Drama of Life Before Birth".

These photos revealed to the world what a developing fetus looks like. A story of tragedy as most of the fetuses photographed were taken outside the womb having been aborted for a number of different reasons.

Years later, Nilsson's photographs still give the clearest and most striking view of human life at its earliest stages.

This amazing shot shows a lighthouse in Michigan before and after a major ice storm. The aftermath is certainly incredible but probably not ideal for the poor person that has the man the lighthouse.

An incredible view of the power of mother nature, both on land and in the sky as an amazing lightning storm collides with the astounding power of a volcano erupting.

Some creative soul took the time to paint this large pointy rock and make it look like an angry shark. Jaws has essentially visited the seaside.

This is the Michigan Micro Mote, the world's smallest functioning computer, which, for the sake of size comparison, has been photographed alongside a grain of rice. Later in 2018, IBM went one better by making a device no bigger than a grain of salt.

This is why headaches and toothaches often go hand in hand. There are many nerves in the human body and a surprising number of them lead into your face and mouth.

This hallway has been designed with a purposeful optical illusion. It's meant to stop people running in the hallway as they'll be too worried about falling down the hole. Certainly bound to make you think twice about dashing between doorways.