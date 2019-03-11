A brilliant collection of images show off extreme sports in a new light. When a sequence of sports photos are stitched together to show what happens in frame-by-frame.

We've all seen the insane stunts, awesome sporting efforts and fantastic displays carried out by Red Bull sponsored athletes. There are some daring folk out there with a taste for the extreme and Red Bull loves to give them wings.

The archives of associated photoshoots show a brilliant collection of images that put extreme sports in a new light. When a sequence of already fantastic photos is stitched together in Photoshop the results are somehow even more spectacular.

Take a journey with us as we explore some of the coolest snapshots of the action unfolding.

Urban snowboarding

Red Bull/Nikita Klyukvin

Denis Leontyev can regularly be seen snowboarding in Moscow, Russia. This image is just one example of his passion for tearing up slopes and urban landscapes and what better place to do it than in the dead of Russian winter?

Snowboarding shenanigans

Red Bull/Nikita Klyukvin

Denis Leontyev is an amazing snowboarder who hails from Russia. His career began in 2011 and he's continued to go from strength to strength ever since.

For the Film Sport production in 2018, he was captured pulling off some staggering manoeuvres snowboarding off the roof of a building in Kirovsk, Russia. The resulting image makes the entire thing look gravity-defying if you view it from left-to-right - he's seemingly climbing up the building backwards.

Red Bull Rampage 2018

Red Bull/Paris Gore

The Red Bull Rampage is an insane mountain biking contest that sees downhill racers, free riders and slopestyle riders tearing up the ridges and mountainsides. In 2018, the event was held in Virgin, Utah and the competition was fierce.

This image is a sequence of shots stitched together that capture one of the entrants carrying out an awesome flip on the way downhill. The resulting image is almost as fantastic as the stunt itself.

Wakeboarding around an excavator

Red Bull/Sam Strauss

Parks Bonifay is a bit of a wakeboarding legend. He won the X Games at just 14 years old and has continued to impress - dominating various events and carrying out impressive feats. He's noted as being the first documented wakeboarder to land a 1080. Here he's seen carving around an excavator shovel during the production of 'Falling Rocks' in Carinthia, Austria

A vision of the future

Red Bull/Fred Murray

Matt Jones is a slopestyle and freeride athlete with a competitive mentality. This unusual image of him in action shows what appears to be a vision of the future as he watches himself loop into the helix. A blur of colour and speed replace a vision of him standing still eyeing up the obstacle ahead.

Downhill at speed

Red Bull/Bartek Wolinski

Another shot from the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah shows mountain bike free rider Brandon Semenuk doing his thing, going downhill at speed.

The sequence of images makes it look like several different bikers have gone down the slope at the same time, following carefully in quick succession.

The snaking race

Red Bull/Jarno Schurgers

Sébastien Buemi is a World Endurance Championship driver and Formula E legend. He's been tearing up tracks in one vehicle or another since he was 15 years old. Here he can be seen performing during The Pass at the Tremola in Airolo, Switzerland on September 20, 2017.

This image is one of favourites from this collection and appears to show a perfectly synchronised line of cars snaking their way up the road, but is in fact, just one man and his vehicle.

Shooting hoops

Red Bull/Markus Berger

Sergio Llull, one of Europe's most skilled basketball players, is shown here performing a series of awesome shots during a shoot in Madrid, Spain. A sequence of shots stitched together make it look like there's an endless stream of balls coming out of him and dropping effortlessly into the hoop.

Extension Man backflip

Red Bull/Piotr Staron

Szymon Godziek was caught on camera performing during the Extension Man project in Proszkowice, Poland. This event is also the time he achieved the world's first backflip superman one hand seat grab. Tearing up the custom built slopestyle course with huge dirt jumps performing tricks and flips with style and finesse.

Fabiolous Escape

Red Bull/Hannes Berger

Trial biker, Fabio Wibmer is seen here in a stitched sequence of images captured during the filming of his video Fabiolous Escape 2.0. This video shows the biker catching big air, jumping from helicopters and more in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. The photo itself is telling to the fun-packed shenanigans featured in the footage and the skills of the rider.

Kaleidoscope

Red Bull/Rutger Pauw

Kriss Kyle has been performing tricks on a BMX since he was 10. He's entered a multitude of competitions since then and has travelled all over the world to film stunts and take part in events. Here he is seen pulling off tricks for the groundbreaking video project Kaleidoscope in 2015.

Big air snowboarding

Red Bull/Kaat De Malsche

This image shows Seppe Smits performing in Saas-Fee, Switzerland in 2016. The skilled snowboarder managed to catch some fairly big air and the resulting photograph is mighty impressive. This slopestyle snowboarder has been tearing up the snowy slopes since 2009 and has won several events including the World Championships and World Cups.

Stunting on the lake

Red Bull/Catherine Aeppel

Aaron Colton is seen here pulling off some stunts on a dry lakebed in Lucerne Valley, California, USA. This motorcycling champion has made a name for himself across a range of disciplines including Street Freestyle, AMA Pro Road Racing and AMA Pro Flat Track. This sequence shot shows him in action doing what he loves best.

Freeskiing rainbow

Red Bull/Andy Green

Russell Henshaw is a Winter Olympian and freeskiing legend. He discovered a passion for the white powder when he was just four years old and by the age of 14 he was winning titles and impressing audiences.

With this awesome stitching, he can be seen catching some air and creating a rainbow as he practices some moves in Perisher, Australia.

A dive into the deep

Red Bull/Andreas Vigl

In case you haven't gathered from this image, Orlando Duque is a cliff diving enthusiast. He's also insanely talented and has won no less than 11 world titles doing so and has also made it into the Guinness Book of World Records twice. This image shows him diving into the Antarctic in 2018.

Wakeskating at night

Red Bull/Dan Vojtech

A much more colourful scene shows a 3D print sequence of Zuzana Vrablova in dark night scenery built in a studio in Prague, Czech Republic on October 13th 2014.

The double backflip

Red Bull/Richard Ström

Daniel Bodin is a multi-disciplined athlete with a passion for things powered by engines. He's a big deal in the world of Freestyle Snowmobile Cross and has a thing for pulling off unbelievable backflips.

This photo from January 2017, shows a brilliant sequence of images stitched together to show when he took to the sky to become the first person ever to land a double backflip on a snowmobile.

Freestyle motocross in action

Red Bull/Daniel Kolodin

The Red Bull FMX Jam puts champions of freestyle motocross up against each other - displaying their skills and showcasing their talents for all to see. Here, Alexey Kolesnikov performs in Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2018. This glorious sequence shot shows the gravity-defying skills of these riders and the thrills they deliver for their audience.

To infinity and beyond

Red Bull/Philip Platzer

In a fairly awesome series of photos that have been stitched together, Markus Stoeckl performs during V-Max at the Atacama Desert, Chile on December 10, 2016.

Here he's seen attempting to beat his own World Record by setting a new downhill mountain bike speed. The resulting final image seems to see him dash off into the distance and transforming into a tiny version of himself as he does so.

Red Bull Imagination

Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

Chris Tedesco captured this awesome sequence photo of motocross rider Tyler Bereman at the Red Bull Imagination 2020 event. Here he can be seen casually zipping off over the top off a massive Red Bull emblazoned obstacle with gravity-defying finesse.

Serious piloting skills

Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

We love this photo. It's not just a fantastic vision of piloting skills but also an impressive piece of photography too.

Predrag Vuckovic created this sequence shot while capturing photos of Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter Pilot, Aaron Fitzgerald, performing various feats over the Statute of Liberty in 2019.

Soul flyers

Max Haim / Red Bull Content Pool

The Soul flyers are a group of crazed, magnificent aerial acrobats who pull off all manner of free-flying stunts and sports for their enjoyment and others.

Max Haim captured them here seemingly flitting about in the air above a lighthouse at La Coubre in La Tremblade, France. Gracious, impressive and magnificent to observe.

Helicopter diving

Maximiliano Blanco / Red Bull Content Pool

Orlando Duque is generally a cliff diving athlete, but on this occasion, he took to the skies above the waters of San Andres, Colombia and dove 27 meters out of a helicopter into the cold wasters below.

This sequence photo by Maximiliano Blancowas is a perfect tribute to an awesome feat and a talented athlete too.

The Play

Gabriele Seghizzi / Red Bull Content Pool

Italian athlete Larissa Iapichino is seen here in the middle of action. This was part of a performs for "The Play" shooting in Milan, Italy on October 24, 2020.

We love seeing these sequence photos of professional athletes doing what they do best.

Mario Burke sprinting

Long Nguyen / Red Bull Content Pool

This sequence shot shows Mario Burke in the midst of training in Houston, Texas, USA on 01 April, 2021.

What we love though is it looks like he's been cloned and is chasing himself around the track.

Water jump

Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In Duluth, Minnesota, American snowmobile racer Levi LaVallee is seen pulling off an awesome leap across some wonderfully calm waters. What a smooth move.

Felix Baumgartner B.A.S.E. jump

flohagena.com/Red Bull Content Pool

Felix Baumgartner is an Austrian skydiver, daredevil and BASE jumper. So it's no surprise to see this thoroughly awesome shot of him jumping off into the unknown.