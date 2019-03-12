  1. Home
Incredible Red Bull sequence photos show off athlete's skills in an amazing new light

Red Bull/Jarno Schurgers
We've all seen the insane stunts, awesome sporting efforts and fantastic displays carried out by Red Bull sponsored athletes. There are some daring folk out there with a taste for the extreme and Red Bull loves to give them wings. 

The archives of associated photo shoots shows a brilliant collection of images that put extreme sports in a new light. When a sequence of already fantastic photos is stitched together in Photoshop the results are somehow even more spectacular.

Take a journey with us as we explore some of the coolest snapshots of the action unfolding. 

Red Bull/Paris Gorered bull sequence shots image 2

Red Bull Rampage 2018 

The Red Bull Rampage is an insane mountain biking contest that sees downhill racers, free riders and slopestyle riders tearing up the ridges and mountainsides. In 2018, the event was held in Virgin, Utah and the competition was fierce. 

This image is a sequence of shots stitched together that capture one of the entrants carrying out an awesome flip on the way downhill. The resulting image is almost as fantastic as the stunt itself. 

Red Bull/Nikita Klyukvinred bull sequence shots image 12

Snowboarding shenanigans 

Denis Leontyev is an amazing snowboarder who hails from Russia. His career began in 2011 and he's continued to go from strength to strength ever since. 

For the Film Sport production in 2018, he was captured pulling off some staggering manoeuvres snowboarding off the roof of a building in Kirovsk, Russia. The resulting image makes the entire thing look gravity-defying if you view it from left-to-right - he's seemingly climbing up the building backwards. 

Red Bull/Bartek Wolinskired bull sequence shots image 3

Downhill at speed

Another shot from the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah shows mountain bike freerider Brandon Semenuk doing his thing, going downhill at speed. 

The sequence of images makes it look like several different bikers have gone down the slope at the same time, following carefully in quick succession. 

Red Bull/Piotr Staronred bull sequence shots image 4

Extension Man backflip

Szymon Godziek was caught on camera performing during the Extension Man project in Proszkowice, Poland. This event is also the time he achieved the world's first backflip superman one hand seat grab. Tearing up the custom built slopestyle course with huge dirt jumps performing tricks and flips with style and finesse. 

Red Bull/Kaat De Malschered bull sequence shots image 5

Big air snowboarding

This image shows Seppe Smits performing in Saas-Fee, Switzerland in 2016. The skilled snowboarder managed to catch some fairly big air and the resulting photograph is mighty impressive. This slopestyle snowboarder has been tearing up the snowy slopes since 2009 and has won several events including the World Championships and World Cups.

Red Bull/Fred Murrayred bull sequence shots image 6

A vision of the future

Matt Jones is a slopestyle and feeride athlete with a competitive mentality. This unusual image of him in action shows what appears to be a vision of the future as he watches himself loop into the helix. A blur of colour and speed replace a vision of him standing still eyeing up the obstacle ahead. 

Red Bull/Hannes Bergerred bull sequence shots image 7

Fabiolous Escape

Trial biker, Fabio Wibmer is seen here in a stitched sequence of images captured during the filming of his video Fabiolous Escape 2.0. This video shows the biker catching big air, jumping from helicopters and more in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. The photo itself is telling to the fun-packed shenanigans featured in the footage and the skills of the rider.  

Red Bull/Andreas Viglred bull sequence shots image 8

A dive into the deep

In case you haven't gathered from this image, Orlando Duque is a cliff diving enthusiast. He's also insanely talented and has won no less than 11 world titles doing so and has also made it into the Guinness Book of World Records twice. This image shows him diving into the Antarctic in 2018. 

Red Bull/Daniel Kolodinred bull sequence shots image 9

Freestyle motocross in action

The Red Bull FMX Jam puts champions of freestyle motocross up against each other - displaying their skills and showcasing their talents for all to see. Here, Alexey Kolesnikov performs in Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2018. This glorious sequence shot shows the gravity-defying skills of these riders and the thrills they deliver for their audience.  

Red Bull/Catherine Aeppelred bull sequence shots image 10

Stunting on the lake

Aaron Colton is seen here pulling off some stunts on a dry lakebed in Lucerne Valley, California, USA. This motorcycling champion has made a name for himself across a range of disciplines including Street Freestyle, AMA Pro Road Racing and AMA Pro Flat Track. This sequence shot shows him in action doing what he loves best. 

Red Bull/Nikita Klyukvinred bull sequence shots image 11

Urban snowboarding

Denis Leontyev can regularly be seen snowboarding in Moscow, Russia. This image is just one example of his passion for tearing up slopes and urban landscapes and what better place to do it than in the dead of Russian winter? 

Red Bull/Sam Straussred bull sequence shots image 13

Wakeboarding around an excavator

Parks Bonifay is a bit of a wakeboarding legend. He won the X Games at just 14 years old and has continued to impress - dominating various events and carrying out impressive feats. He's noted as being the first documented wakeboarder to land a 1080. Here he's seen carving around an excavator shovel during the production of 'Falling Rocks' in Carinthia, Austria.

Red Bull/Dan Vojtechred bull sequence shots image 14

Wakeskating at night

A much more colourful scene shows a 3D print sequence of Zuzana Vrablova in dark night scenery built in a studio in Prague, Czech Republic on October 13th 2014. 

Red Bull/Rutger Pauwred bull sequence shots image 15

Kaleidoscope

Kriss Kyle has been performing tricks on a BMX since he was 10. He's entered a multitude of competitions since then and has travelled all over the world to film stunts and take part in events. Here he is seen pulling off tricks for the groundbreaking video project Kaleidoscope in 2015. 

Red Bull/Philip Platzerred bull sequence shots image 16

To infinity and beyond

In a fairly awesome series of photos that have been stitched together Markus Stoeckl performs during V-Max at the Atacama Desert, Chile on December 10, 2016. Here he's seen attempting to beat his own World Record by setting a new downhill mountain bike speed. The resulting final image seems to see him dash off into the distance and transforming into a tiny version of himself as he does so. 

Red Bull/Richard Strömred bull sequence shots image 17

The double backflip

Daniel Bodin is a multi-disciplined athlete with a passion for things powered by engines. He's a big deal in the world of Freestyle Snowmobile Cross and has a thing for pulling off unbelievable backflips.

This photo from January 2017, shows a brilliant sequence of images stitched together to show when he took to the sky to become the first person ever to land a double backflip on a snowmobile.

Red Bull/Markus Bergerred bull sequence shots image 18

Shooting hoops

Sergio Llull, one of Europe's most skilled basketball players, is shown here performing a series of awesome shots during a shoot in Madrid, Spain. A sequence of shots stitched together make it look like there's an endless stream of balls coming out of him and dropping effortlessly into the hoop. 

Red Bull/Andy Greenred bull sequence shots image 19

Freeskiing rainbow

Russell Henshaw is a Winter Olympian and freeskiing legend. He discovered a passion for the white powder when he was just four years old and by the age of 14 he was winning titles and impressing audiences. 

With this awesome stitching, he can be seen catching some air and creating a rainbow as he practices some moves in Perisher, Australia. 

Red Bull/Jarno SchurgersRed Bull Sequence Shots image 20

The snaking race

Sébastien Buemi is a World Endurance Championship driver and Formula E legend. He's been tearing up tracks in one vehicle or another since he was 15 years old. Here he can be seen performing during The Pass at the Tremola in Airolo, Switzerland on September 20, 2017.

This image is one of favourites from this collection and appears to show a perfectly syncronised line of cars snaking their way up the road, but is in fact, just one man and his vehicle. 

