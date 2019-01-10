Sharp apparently made an 8K camera for regular consumers, and it quietly showed off the device at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Kinotika visited the Sharp stand in Vegas and spotted a new camera prototype, known simply as an 8K video camera. It has an CMOS sensor and can shoot in 8K at 30p using the H.265 codec, though Sharp has suggested that'll go up to 60p. There's also in-camera stabilization, either from in-body stabilization or an electronic system. It was mounted with an Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm lens, and will feature a Micro Four Thirds mount.

Elsewhere, you'll find a large 5.0-inch fully articulating display hinged at the side so it can be pulled from the body. Other features include a single SD card slot (UHS-II), full-size HDMI port, USB-C connectivity, a headphone jack and microphone input, and mini XLR audio-in port. However, Sharp indicated these specs could change before the camera officially launches at the NAB 2019 in April.

To be frank, this 8K video camera from Sharp reminds us of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. As for cost, it's expected to cost around $5,000 (around £4,000). So, it'll be targeted toward the consumer camera space.

This is a complete surprise, as it appears to be the first sub-$5,000 8K camera for consumers. We'll update you as soon as we learn more.