Zeiss ZX1 comes with Lightroom editing on the camera itself

Zeiss has announced its first full-frame mirrorless camera and it has a few features that already make it stand out from the pack.

The Zeiss ZX1 will be available from 2019 and come with an integrated Zeiss Distagon 35mm f/2 lens. The full-frame 37.4-megapixel sensor has been developed in-house by Zeiss itself, so that it works seamlessly with the lens.

Interestingly, for a camera of this type, editing can be done on the device itself, thanks to the on-board version of Adobe Lightroom CC. Even RAW images can be processed on the camera.

The 4:3 touchscreen display gives direct access to the most frequently used functions, so editing can also be done quickly on the fly.

The camera has built-in Wi-Fi so can share images without needing connection to a phone, although Bluetooth and USB-C are also supported so you can transfer shots through either too.

Zeiss has included 512GB of storage space in the ZX1, which can store approximately 6,800 RAW files or over 50,000 JPEGs.

"With our concept we are focusing on ambitious, professional creatives who want to produce their photographic experiences quickly and efficiently, and inspire as many people on the Internet as possible," said Jörg Schmitz, head of consumer products at Zeiss.

The price of the Zeiss ZX1 is yet to be revealed but if you are interested in registering your interest for further details you can head to zx1.zeiss.com.