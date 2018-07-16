It's that time of year again. No, not Christmas, but Amazon Prime Day. In among the smattering of deals that the site will put live over a 36-hour period, here are the top camera sales and bargains to be had.

The most up-to-date entry-level Canon DSLR, the 2000D, is available here with an 18-55mm kit lens for a bargain £319. If you've been thinking about buying a 'proper camera' for some time and want something to grow into and learn more about photography, then this Canon is an ideal starting point.

See the Canon EOS 2000D and 18-55mm lens on Amazon UK for £319

Sony's high-end compact camera is pricey for a reason: it's got a large sensor and fantastic lens that make it an unbeatable pocketable camera. And here it's under £500, which is a great discount.

See the Sony RX100 4 on Amazon UK for £499

The original full-frame mirrorless camera, the A7 is a good few years old, but it's still an exceptional way to get a giant-sensor camera in the palm of your hand for a bargain price. Here it comes with a 28-70mm A-mount lens, too, so you needn't add extra cost on more glass straight away. And at £615 it's a massive £284 off (and a tempting deal over the A6300 listed below!).

See the Sony A7 mirrorless camera kit on Amazon UK for £615

If you're looking for a small-scale, powerful and easy-to-use entry into the interchangeable lens market then this great deal on Sony's E-mount mirrorless camera is a great shout. Save £280 on the list price.

See the Sony A6300 with 16-50mm power zoom lens on Amazon UK for £599

The trendy mirrorless camera, the E-PL series is all about style. And today you can bag it for a little less, with 10 per cent off, dropping the price to a savvy £405.

See the Olympus E-PL8 with 14-42mm lens on Amazon UK for £405

If you're looking for a superzoom then this 50x optical zoom Sony will more than do that job. This massive lens means the camera can shoot wide-angle scenes or zoom right in to make far-away subjects appear close-up in the frame.

See the Sony HX350 superzoom on Amazon UK for £219