It's that time of year again. No, not Christmas, but Amazon Prime Day. In among the smattering of deals that the site will put live over a 36-hour period, here are the top camera sales and bargains to be had.

The most up-to-date entry-level Canon DSLR, the 2000D, is available here with an 18-55mm kit lens for a bargain £319.

If you've been thinking about buying a "proper camera" for some time and want something to grow into and learn more about photography, then this Canon is an ideal starting point.

Sony's high-end compact camera is pricey for a reason: it's got a large sensor and fantastic lens that make it an unbeatable pocketable camera.

And here it's under £500, which is a great discount.

The original full-frame mirrorless camera, the A7 is a good few years old, but it's still an exceptional way to get a giant-sensor camera in the palm of your hand for a bargain price.

Here it comes with a 28-70mm A-mount lens, too, so you needn't add extra cost on more glass straight away. And at £615 it's a massive £284 off (and a tempting deal over the A6300 listed below!).

If you're looking for a small-scale, powerful and easy-to-use entry into the interchangeable lens market then this great deal on Sony's E-mount mirrorless camera is a great shout.

Save £280 on the list price.

The trendy mirrorless camera, the E-PL series is all about style.

And today you can bag it for a little less, with 10 per cent off, dropping the price to a savvy £405.

If you're looking for a superzoom then this 50x optical zoom Sony will more than do that job.

This massive lens means the camera can shoot wide-angle scenes or zoom right in to make far-away subjects appear close-up in the frame.