You now have to take your camera out your hand luggage on trips to US

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the USA's airline security agency, has introduced new mandatory security screening measures on all flights to and from the US.

All passengers flying will now be asked to remove all electronic items larger than a mobile phone from their carry on bag. This will include laptops, tablets and cameras. Laptops and tablets have already been asked to be removed, but cameras have usually been able to be left in bags.

It shouldn't cause much of a problem for passengers, as it's only maybe one or two more items to take out and place in the screening tray. Items will need to be placed in a tray with nothing on top or below them, so they can be scanned easily.

TSA officers will be on hand to help before the X-ray machines, and will tell you how to organise your items in the screening trays. Passengers enrolled in the TSA Pre programme do not need to abide by the new security measures. Anyone enrolled on TSA Pre don't need to remove shoes, liquids, laptops, electronics or belts when going through security.

Passengers can apply for TSA Pre by completing a five minute application, followed by a 10 minute in-person interview. Membership costs $85 for five years.

The new screening measures currently only apply to the following 10 airports in the US, but will be expanded to all airports within the coming weeks and months.

Boise Airport (BOI)

Colorado Springs Airport (COS)

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Logan International Airport (BOS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

"Whether you’re flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone," said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia.