Olloclip Filmer's Kit wants to enhance your iPhone 7 photos

Olloclip, renowned for its range of iPhone lenses, has created a limited edition Filmer's Kit in collaborations with Incase.

The kit will include over £300 worth of lens and fittings essential, it says, for mobile videography and photography fans, but will cost just £219.95 when it goes on sale at Apple store locations around the world.

Limited to just 2,000 units, the kit features five different lenses, a filming grip, a GoPro adapter and a few other accessories.

Designed for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, you'll get a Fisheye, Super-Wide and Macro 15x lenses, as well as, Telephoto and Ultra-Wide lenses to film or photograph with.

Olloclip lenses work by clipping on to a special mount which easily fits over your iPhone's lens with minimum effort. The lenses can be easily swapped out between them and offer a range of different viewpoints. The 15x Macro is great for shooting fine up-close detail, while the Fisheye allows you to create some really interesting effects too.

15X MACRO LENS: We used the 15x Macro to get up close with this woodlice. The only trouble was the blighter moves so quick

In an attempt to help you shoot more "steady" footage, the Filmer's Kit also comes with the company's olloclip Pivot. It's an articulating mobile video grip that provides 225 degrees of rotation ensuring you should be able to get the angle you want and the steady shot you need so your viewers don't feel sick. The iPhone can be attached to the Pivot via a universal clamp. The Pivot also features a 1/4-20 mount, GoPro adapter and integrated cold shoe mount for a top light or microphone.

Incase has provided the strong case to house everything, so it's not damaged during travelling.

Having a quick play in the office, the results are really good. The Pivot is easy to use, while the different lenses allow you to shoot a range of photos and video that you wouldn't be able to achieve with the iPhone or iPhone Plus. In practical terms, we like the telephoto and Super-Wide lenses, however there is no denying that the fisheye and 15x macro aren't fun too, especially if you are filming mini-beasts.

The Olloclip Filmer's Kit is on sale now.