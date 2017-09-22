48 insanely neat photos of cables that belong in a modern art gallery

There's a certain breed of IT worker who has a deep fetish for all things neat and tidy. The result is a server room with hundreds of cables neatly organised, cable tied and manipulated into perfect angles. Not only is the outcome aesthetically pleasing, it's also technically practical.

This cable porn comes from the National Energy Technology Laboratory, part of the U.S. Department of Energy. It's good to see that even Government bodies take cable management seriously.

This super-computer is a superb work of art, you can tell this setup means serious business.

This copper colour wiring seems to give the impression of metal pipework and electrical/data wiring coming together in perfect unison.

This neat wiring could easily be present in your phone or tablet. Tiny attention to detail ensuring the best results from our digital world.

This tiny circuit board wiring shows that cable management is a fine art, even at the tiniest level.

It's no surprise that CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, needs some serious cabling to keep their research running.

Thick batches of purple cable neatly line the walls of this rack. You can only imagine the amount of time and effort that went into this setup.

A couple more colours and we'd almost have a rainbow of wiring in this photo.

So many colours and such precision all in one place.

A mass of cables loop their way down a ladder, neatly tied and kept in place.

This photo had Redditors arguing as the angle of the photo makes it look like the cables are going in the wrong holes. Even the internet can't be calmed by simple neat cabling and zip ties.

This is some seriously impressive wiring, wiring that even God would be proud of. A tubular mass of wires take all the data up through the ceiling to where it's needed.

This overhead pipework is pleasantly neat and easy on the eye. We wonder how many people take the time to stop and look up when walking down these twisting corridors.

These neat and arching cables clearly took hours of meticulous work to put together. You have to admire the handiwork and the dedication to cable perfection.

This cabling and pipework dates back to the 1930's and hails from Germany. It's no surprise to see the Germans being as efficient with their pipework as they are with everything else. Everything in its place and a place for everything.

You have to admire this curvaceous cabling, magnificent lines and a high attention to detail.

It might be tiny compared to some of the other racks we've seen, but the cabling here is still impressive.

Another neat snap of perfectionist level cable management. Again, this one had Redditors arguing about whether there were enough cable ties being used or too many.

This photo is simply labelled "the internet" but despite the neatness, we're not too sure there are enough cables here to hold the whole internet.

Wonderful domestic wiring captured in a simple photo of a number of ethernet cables neatly arranged on their journey from the home broadband router.

Even video streaming and routing needs neat cabling. This Redditor is understandably impressed with their work and with good cause too.

Seeing this cable management, Redditor Bitwaba commented "Cable management is an art, but if to maintain it you have to be an artist, then you're making it more complicated than it should be." This single comment sums up almost all the photos in this article.

This Redditor attempted to create a rainbow out of their cabling and the outcome is as neat as it is colourful.

This wiring is from a self-built PC and shows the dedication to cable management and neatness these enthusiasts have when building their own machines.

A photo from behind the scenes at the inner workings of Google's mammoth machine. This wiring is part of the machinery used for machine learning, so you can imagine the data that passes through these wires.

We're green with envy. This insanely neat cabling is a joy to behold.

Bright yellow cabling curls and curves in satisfying ways, taking data off to where it's needed most.

Neat and tidy cables don't just belong in the workplace, here a piece of ethernet cabling has been turned into a work of art rather than just an eye-sore.

To the keen eye, this cabling boasts both Velcro ties and zip ties to keep the cables neat and tidy and drive the cable porn enthusiasts insane.

Ceiling wiring racks help keep these neat cables out of view at this datacenter which you could argue is a shame, but it's certainly neat and practical.

This multi core power cabling shows that even power cables can be neatly organised.

A snap of a mobile broadcasting van captured at the London Marathon. Exposed wiring and innards no doubt help with air flow and cooling during the hot days.

Neat cabling with curves flows down like a waterfall of data. Magnificent and intricate.

Neatness isn't just for cabling. The organisation of this pipework is as admirable as it is beautiful.

This is what it looks like when someone with a high attention to detail wires an apartment building for digital television signals all originating from a single dish.

A bored network admin has turned some CAT5 cable into a cat o' nine tails. This photo gives a whole new meaning to the term "cable porn".

This magnificent purple cabling is likely co-axial cables neatly arranged on the inside of a mobile broadcasting truck. A magnificent feat of cabling and tremendous use of cable ties.

This colourful wiring could just as easily be mistaken for candy cane.

This beautiful pipework made its way onto Reddit under /r/conduitporn/ and shows that it's not just wiring that people get obsessive about.

This is a transformer rated electric meter for a 2000 Amp service. A neat piece of work by the installer on a powerful bit of kit.

This one looks more like a work of art than a photo of technology it's just that neat and tidy. There's no denying the symmetry is pleasing to the eye.

Photographer Alejandro Cynowicz says he hates cables, but their company takes the matter of neat cabling extremely seriously.

This sort of cabling gets the wiring nerds arguing about what a nightmare it would be if a single cable needed replacing.

You can almost feel the satisfaction of a job well done when looking at this photo taken at the end of a completed cabling mission. Neat and tidy and everything in its correct place.

This work of cable art looks like someone tried to map out the London underground using power cables and wall tacks.

When airflow is important, there's even more value to neat wiring than just being easy on the eye.

There seems to be a theme with these cable enthusiasts with a passion for yellow cables.

Super-computing in Barcelona is serious business.