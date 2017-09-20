63 panoramic photos that went horribly wrong with hilarious results

Isn't technology grand? With advancements in smartphone cameras and the apps that accompany them, we can now take panoramic photographs and have them automatically stitched together for us. This presents everyone with the magnificent power to create wonderful photographs of their surroundings.

Of course, technology often goes awry and with panoramic photographs, it often has hilarious consequences. We've trawled the web to find the very best in panoramic fails that are sure to give you a good giggle.

With the insane vertical plunge looming at the edge of the waters, these gents are no doubt going to be glad of the twin motors on the back of their boat. They're teetering on the edge of the abyss, yet blissfully ignorant of the peril they're in.

This one looks like a seriously brutal dive into open waters. We know you have to be careful and watch out for underwater rocks, but we've never seen fun and frolics go horribly wrong. We're happy to report though that no divers were harmed in the making of this picture.

Group photos and panoramic photos don't really mix. That is unless you can keep everyone perfectly still while you're taking it, otherwise, this sort of thing happens, with legs and arms all in the wrong place. It's all fun and games until someone loses a head.

Some of these panoramic photos are pretty amusing, some are downright disturbing. We're not sure we'd ever want to encounter this demonic Centipede baby in real life.

Warning, throwing your head back in a fit of laughter while a photo is being taken might result in a squashed head.

Surely she'll never fit through doorways with a head that size. Moving during panoramic bathroom selfies is just as much of a no-no as any other time.

Nice day for a walk in the park, just be wary of who you might encounter. This long-armed chap seems to be both incredibly flexible and has thing for Autumn leaves.

They say two heads are better than one. This dog would probably be happier with two bones and he certainly doesn't seem to know where to put himself.

Just imagine the sheer amount of fur this long-body, Centipede like cat would leave around the house.

This poor pooch looks like he's seen better days as he sits by the edge of a river mulling his life and how it all went so horribly wrong.

This chap has been blessed with the ability to easily look around corners but we're not too sure he'll be happy with the new shape of his face.

This photo reminds us of the classic Nicolas Cage film "Face-off" as this tattooed man attempts to remove his own face and seems thoroughly confused by his ability to do so.

When posing for photographs, remember to keep still or you might lose your head.

We've heard of being "all arms and legs" but this really takes things to the next level.

This snap looks like a scene out of Inception or perhaps an impending Tsunami. Either way it's certainly a good way to spoil a nice day out at the beach.

We have no doubt that this horse could go places and fast. Though the jockey might be a bit of a weight issue, the fact that the horse is apparently mostly legs and not much else must say something for its speed.

What is this we see before us? A genetically modified cow? A cloning experiment gone wrong? A subject of alien abduction? No, just some hilarious photography.

It turns out that waving while a panoramic photo is being snapped is a great way to lose your head. Fantastic view, but there's always got to be someone ruining it.

They say never work with children and animals. We guess the same logic applies to panoramic photos too.

Another two-headed dog appears on our list. This one doesn't seem too sure which direction is more interesting, but at least multiple collars will allow the owner to keep it under control.

With an extendable arm that Inspector Gadget would be proud of, who needs a selfie stick for taking great snaps at the local museum? This girl appears to have mastered the art of taking the perfect self-portrait.

Dogs seem to be featuring heavily in our list of awfully amusing panoramic photos. Here a dog in motion is captured on camera and seems to a have lost most of his body in the process.

This photo appears to capture a dog who's caught a ball and is still mid-run. Some of his legs may be gone, but he doesn't seem to be letting it get him down.

As far as hikers go, this one seems pretty well equipped. After all, if all you had to lug about was your head and legs, climbing mountains would be a lot easier. Unless you had to do any actual climbing of course.

With arms like that, casting a line must be pretty easy. Though the rod itself looks like it might have seen better days.

Apparently, this young lady was simply bopping around to some tunes when this photograph was being taken. The result is a two-headed transformation that would have made Zaphod Beeblebrox proud.

This one is clearly staged. Some kids messing about in class managed to pull off this reasonably impressive image of one punching another with an extremely long arm. All without any Photoshopping of any kind.

We know that compact cars are popular, especially in India, but this photo really makes the whole thing a bit laughable.

A perfect shot of a trollface mother in the wild. An impressive set of gnashers and a disturbingly mischievous grin to boot.

We can promise that no small children were harmed in the making of this photo, even if this boy does look like he's lost his legs in a horrific road accident. Don't try this at home.

Have you heard the one about the horse that wandered into a panoramic photograph? No barman would ask him why he had a long face.

This cat looks pretty grumpy and with good reason too - no ears and only two legs. Balancing must be hard, getting about equally so.

Three hands and a mischievous smile which have us wondering what this dastardly Dad must be planning.

This one time, at band camp, a girl charged across the room and ruined a perfectly good panoramic photo. Not to mention the fear she struck into our nightmares.

Another photo, another inexplicably long dog with many legs makes its way into our lives. At least catipede and the two headed dogs will have someone to keep them company.

Public transport is often crowded. We have no doubt that it would be a far lot worse if buses were really this size.

Like something out of a music video or a heavenly vision, this photo appears to capture a man emerging both from the water and from the sky at the same time.

Another example of a panoramic photo being manipulated through the power of movement. This one captures an impossibly long boy making his way across a basketball court on his back.

If you needed further proof that panoramic photos and selfies don't mix, here it is staring back at you, long neck and all.

It's not too often you see the crowd at a stadium appearing to be larger than the stadium itself, but then we're not sure half this crowd could pass for human either.

Once again, the world is folding in on itself and a peaceful hike has turned into a nightmarish escape from reality.

If a hipster falls over in the woods and no one is there to photograph it, did they really fall?

A small boy appears to have lost half his body in an otherwise peaceful photograph of the landscape.

Our granny always told us not to talk with our mouth full. It's one rule for the Goose and an entirely different rule for the Gander.

Children are wonderfully flexible creatures, this gangly one is surely an Olympic gymnast in the making.

Another short bodied horse prancing around without a care in the world.

Someone's happy to be at the steering wheel. Just remember kids, don't text and drive.

This is one of those photographs you have to look at twice, look away, rub your eyes and try a third time. It's just a guy on a swing holding his own hand, no need to panic people.

They say there's an invisible creature that lurks by the water's edge and stands ready to quickly and quietly push you into the cold waters. It's rare to see this creature captured on film.

This model managed to make it down the catwalk so quickly that her feet arrived at the other end before she did.

You're just settling down for a nice peaceful spot of breakfast at the campsite and in wanders a headless man wearing flip flops. What's a person expected to do in this situation? Snap a picture of course, otherwise no one will believe it ever happened.

A long arm extends from the corner of the room and offers a treat to the family kittens. We're not quite sure how this photo was taken with the girl's arm extending like that but keeping her body relatively intact.

If you ever want to scare your children, show them this photograph and tell them this is what happens if you don't treat alcohol with the respect it deserves.

From tiny compact cars to this gargantuan stretched limo, these panoramic photos really have it all.

Conductors have to have swift hands to keep the tunes flowing, this one appears to be conducting so quickly they've developed the ability to clone their own hands to get more out of their ensemble.

Multiple hands and a stick leg, this photo looks like one of the classic Photoshop gone wrong memes.

With hands like that, this chap probably needs to see a doctor.

We've seen dogs with multiple heads but this one appears to have lost his entirely with all the fun.

If a prancing horse ends up being a tiny shell of itself, then this one must really be lumbering about the place.

Is this a Ghost on a swing or a person just having too much fun in a Panoramic?

The food was so good she needed two heads to nod with appreciation.

Goats are notoriously grumpy creatures, we wouldn't want to butt heads with these two.

Long dog is no match for long goat, but he'd certainly give any sausage dog a run for their money.