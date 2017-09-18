19 amazing aerial photographs with a new perspective of the world

In a series of photographs called "Flatland", Turkish artist and photo manipulator Aydın Büyüktaş uses a collection of aerial photographs to create these images which give a new perspective to the world.

Aydın Büyüktaş says that he got the initial inspiration for this style of photography from the book "Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions" by Edwin Abbott which explores the interconnecting of dimensions and transition between them from a geometry standpoint.

Taking the thought provoking ideas from the book, Büyüktaş set about creating a series of photographs to visually represent these concepts.

In 2017, Büyüktaş began the painstaking process of planning out his trip. It took two months to find the perfect spots to create the images he envisioned. Using Google Earth he scoured the United States picking a variety of spots that in the end would cover 45 shooting locations and an astounding 10,000 miles.

Shooting the photos took around a month and a lot of travelling across Arizona, Texas, California and New Mexico. Each of the images you see in this collection is actually a combination of around 18 to 20 drone photographs carefully stitched together to create a curved collage of the landscape.

No doubt taken on one of his many road trips across the States to take these photos, this image captures the iconically classic American highway stretching off into the distance. The classic long and straight American road now has a vertigo-inducing curve to it that complements the surrounding hillsides.

As far as the eye can see a graveyard of ageing cars stretches off in every direction. This photo gives the impression of a gravity defying world where the cars refuse to budge despite being on an incline that would make them fall, bump and crash into each other.

With aerial photographs of this Quarry, Aydın Büyüktaş conjures images of a giant machine of industry, unrelenting in its quest for minerals and materials for the furtherance of mankind.

With each collage, the artist seemingly captures the different aspects of the American way of life - agriculture, industry, commerce and travel. Here thousands of plants stretch off into the distance breathing life-giving oxygen into the twisted dimension they inhabit.

This image captures a farmer in the middle of his harvest and gives a nod to the vastness of the American landscape with arable land available in masses outside the massive Cities.

The World's largest rollercoaster would have some stiff competition if this road really sloped off at this angle. Billboards stretch off skywards bombarding motorists with adverts to distract them from the boredom of the long commute onwards and upwards.

Here rural and urban collide as a massive interstate road cuts through peaceful farmland.

Is this the American dream? A large farmhouse at the end of a private road surrounded by idyllic farmland as far as the eye can see. We're not sure we'd want our house at this gradient though.

We can only dream of finding a car park this empty. Park your car anywhere you like, just do so at your own risk and be sure to put your handbrake on.

Back from the ultra-urban to the extremities of rural America. Another lone farmhouse sits at the end of a long desert road.

Thousands of train carriages sit idly in this enormous trainyard. A mass of industry prepped and ready to deliver goods at a moments notice.

Striking colours and a wonderful sunset helps throw a magnificent shadow on these train carriages as they roll off into the beyond. We'd hate to see the speed a runaway train would gather on these rails.

With these photographs, Aydın Büyüktaş manages to give us a new perspective on the world. Here an otherwise sad reminder of mortality somehow manages to appear beautiful and mystifying.

In this topsy-turvy world, we'd imagine cow tipping would quickly become cow rolling. In fact, we're impressed to see these bovine creatures managing to remain upright in the first place.

Another testament to the sheer scale and might of American agriculture. This image captures hundreds of cows grazing and milling about wondering what the buzzing noise from the drone could be.

Broken dreams and wasted land, this collage of an abandoned Greenhouse is as mesmerising as it is sad. What's the story behind this empty grow house?

A bridge over the Colorado River curves off into the distance. In any other photograph, you might be forgiven for thinking the bridge was simply raising up to give way to river-borne traffic.

We'd imagine a game of American football would be far more challenging with this sort of incline on the field and would certainly work in one team's favour.

The heat of the desert perfectly represented in a single image. Dry and desolate land surrounds a tarmac road cracked and burnt by the neverending sun. A solitary car races down the road towards us, we hope his brakes are good.

Jaunty angles of a baseball field in a perspective you're never likely to see in real life. We'd like to see how pitchers performed at this gradient.