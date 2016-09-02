Insta360 Air 360 camera brings wraparound video to Android phones

The company behind the Insta360 range of 360-degree cameras for iPhone has announced a dedicated Android version at IFA in Berlin, Germany.

Following on from the already available Insta360 nano for the iPhone, the company will offer the new camera specifically for Android users. It will be called the Insta360 Air for Android.

Companies, like Arashi Vision and Ricoh, have been rushing to create 360 degree cameras following the huge appetite in VR and Facebook's move to offer 360 photos and video directly on people's Facebook feed.

The new Air for Android camera will be available in November, and come with the same 1080p camera sensor as the Insta360 nano that is designed specifically for the iPhone 6 and 6s range of iPhones. It will however lose the in-built battery pack meaning users won't be able to use the camera without a phone.

Instead the camera will connect to your Android smartphone via the Micro USB charging port drawing power from the phone when in use.

The move means it can't be used on its own like the nano however does mean the camera will be considerably cheaper.

A company spokesman has confirmed that there is also likely to be a USB Type C version for Android handsets like the Nexus 6P.

The Insta360 Air for Android will come with a dedicated Android app and be available in November. It is expected to cost less than the £200 Nano model.