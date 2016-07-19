These are the best iPhone photos of 2016: Look what your phone is capable of

The winners of the 2016 iPhone Photography Awards have been announced and here are the winners. They showcase incredible smartphone photography from around the world over the last year.

Curated by IPPA founder Kenan Aktülün, there were 61 winning photos in total, 4 overall top winners, and first, second and third prize category winners.

The Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award went to Siyuan Niu of China for his entry "The Man and the Eagle".

According to an interview with TIME magazine, Niu, who is based in the Xinjiang Province, was photographing the snowy landscape when the man came towards him on horse with the eagle on his right arm.

"The eagle must have noticed me as it started flapping its wings and screeching, very agitated and vigilant," Niu said. "The old man used his hand and his voice to calm it down. They were touching face-to-face. With my iPhone in hand, I took the shot."

Shot with an iPhone 5s, Niu used no lens attachments or other gadgets. He only post-processed the winning picture on Snapseed, applying a VSCO filter.

First, second and third place Photographer of the Year awards go to Patryk Kuleta of Poland for his image from the series "Modern Cathedrals", Robin Robertis of the United States for her entry "She Bends with the Wind", and Carolyn Mara Borlenghi, also from the US, for the image as part of her series "Wonderland".

"I was on an iPhone workshop and reunion with a friend and teacher in Cape Cod," said Robertis. "We all went out to photograph the the perfect sunset. I tend to bring a few things when I travel, one being this wonderful red umbrella. When others shoot the sunsets and beautiful scenery, I like to photograph some human aspects in these scenes."

You can see their photos and the rest of the competition winners by flicking through our gallery above.

There were 19 categories in total: abstract, animals, architecture, children, flowers, food, landscape, lifestyle, nature, news-events, panorama, people, portrait, seasons, sunset, and trees.

Thousands of entries were submitted by iPhone photographers from 139 countries around the world.

To qualify, their photos had to be shot on an iPhone or iPad. They could not be altered in Photoshop or any desktop image processing program.

The Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year award winner received an iPad Pro. The first, second and third Place Photographer of the Year award winners each won an Apple Watch Sport. The first place winner in each category was awarded a gold bar and the second and third place winners got a palladium bar from the most recognisable private gold mint in the world.