Android phone owners can record 360-degree VR video with NeoEye

Wandering around the show floor at Computex last week, we came across this dinky little 360-degree 3D camera for Android devices.

Called the NeoEye, it attaches to your Android phone and enables you to record VR footage on the go.

The company behind it, Etron technology, let us have a go at making a short film at the show and it couldn’t be simpler; simply slot it into the Micro USB port on your phone, open up the app and you’re good to go.

Once you’ve made the film you can use a virtual reality viewer or headset to really enjoy the fruits of your creativity.

Etron told us it’s the world’s smallest spherical camera and we are inclined to agree. It’s pretty small, no bigger than 3cm. It had several versions on display, but only the gold ball style one will go into mass production. That's a bit of a shame, because that penguin one is actually pretty darn cute.

The NeoEye will be out before Christmas. Its price hasn’t been set as yet, beyond a commitment to ensure it is under £140. The initial version is only for Android, but the company hopes to release an Apple-compatible version early next year.