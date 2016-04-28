Learn how to take better pictures

Have you ever wanted to get more from your camera, or to understand how to actually use it rather than just using the "Automatic" setting all the time?

Udemy's courses are designed to take you through the process of understanding your camera so you can take better pictures with without having to rely on the automatic settings any more.

The Improve your Photography course (£45) is designed for photographers who are using their camera's "automatic" settings and are ready to progress to full manual control.

Understanding that automatic mode will get you the picture you are after most of the time, the Improve your Photography course will help you fix that elusive ten per cent of photos you take that are not currently working out the way you want.

Each section of the course is nicely broken down into bite sized videos allowing you to visually see what you need to master rather than having to understand complicated diagrams and wordings in a boring text book and the presenting style is clean, concise, and easy to understand.

The course covers everything from setting the shutter speed, aperture, ISO and white balance, as well as, how to choose the correct lens and settings to control sharpness. It covers all types of cameras from DSLRs to compact, to compact system cameras, to even covering tips for your smartphone.

The course includes over 23 lectures and 1.5 hours of content and is presented by Paul Cooper, Photographer at Bailey Cooper, Director of Qualifications at Master Photographer's Association.

If that sounds a little to advanced or daunting (it shouldn't), then the Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography (£25) course starts things from beginning a little bit and is aimed at those looking to learn more about photography beyond snapping pictures on their phone.

This course is designed to teach you the ins and outs of photography, even if you have little to no experience with it.

The course aims to help you improve your skills, take stellar images, and even make money from your photos.

Topics covered include:

• Understand How Cameras Work and What Gear You Need

• Master Shooting in Manual Mode and Editing Photos

• Follow Our Photo Adventures and See How We Shoot Photos Ourselves

• Use Stabilization, Composition, and Lighting

• Learn How to Sell Photos or Start a Photography Business

With over 255 lectures and 14.5 hours of content, you are sure to find plenty of answers to your many questions, and because it's all done online you can take your time over the course so you can set the pace you learn or pick and choose the parts you want to focus on.