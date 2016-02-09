Shot on iPhone 6s: Top iPhone photographers share their secrets

Dubbed the Apple World Gallery, Apple is once again set to showcase iPhone users' photos on advertising billboards around the globe.

It's a collection that comprises of 53 images, taken by 41 different iPhone 6s owners. Their work will be featured in 85 cities in 26 countries around the world.

Rather than focus on luscious landscapes, this year's campaign instead focuses on people and portraits. And it's worth pointing out that none of them were commissioned by Apple, they were all discovered separately.

Three of the photographers to be featured are Brits, so we caught up with them to see how they use their iPhone 6s phones when it comes to taking photos and asked them to share tips to help you take great photos too.

Yes, since the iPhone 5s. With the quality being so good now, I don't see the point in carrying around a digital camera too.

Take as many as possible, for three reasons: practice, timing and luck. The more you take, the more chance you have of catching the right light, timing or pose... then you make your own luck.

To be honest, I don't do too much editing. When I do I use the native iPhone software, or I use the Instagram filters.

This photo was taken with the Optrix waterproof case, and I like playing around with changeable lenses. I also have the Olloclip lenses. A tripod is probably next on my wish list.

My wife Charlotte and I both work in London, so it would be great to see it on the commute. I'm also off on business to Barcelona this month, so that would be cool to see. We both have friends all over the world, so we are hoping they will send photos if they see the photo out and about.

I love the instant feedback. Edit. Share. It's easy.

Night time or dark photography, but that's not only an issue for iPhone photography.

Since my first iPhone 3G, yes. But I still took a digital camera around on holidays, days out, etc. Not until the 5s did I ditch the standalone.

I'd say it is one of the main reasons I love it. Social media is such a great way of interacting, not just with your friends but with the wider world too. I use Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Without posting this photo on Instagram, how would I end up in this situation? It's a real life example of the power of social media.

I do. This photo is actually a Live Photo. I think they're great, they bring a little bit of extra magic to your memories. I think they could be responsible for a resurgence in digital photo frames - if someone releases one that will support them.

Last year I did, for everything outside of portfolio and headshot work. I took part in a '365' challenge in 2015, so pretty much every day I was shooting with an iPhone. Whenever a bit of portfolio work came up, I took the opportunity to take a separate set of images of the model for that day's contribution to the 365 thing.

The photographs of Nicole weren't meant to be of 'Nicole the model', more 'Nicole the person. She just so happens to be a model and so knows what to do in front of a camera'. She made it easy, happy to both contribute and take instruction. She's confident enough to know what works and what her strengths are, so there's always something of her that comes out in her photographs I think. There's always a little bit of her personality that shines through, whoever she shoots with.

The photo was taken in a studio environment, so...

- When it comes to shooting people, use the fact that the phone is small and unobtrusive, it's one thing less to get in the way of the connection/conversation you need to have with the subject.

- Get as familiar as possible with the limitations of the device as you can. Once you know what rules you have to follow, you also get a feel for how to break them.

- Try mounting on a tripod and using either an Apple Watch or the + volume control on headphones to trigger the shutter. It helps you take a step back and consider more than what is currently on the screen.

The majority of the time I use VSCO exclusively, a limited selection of the pre-set filters with some tweaking of things like contrast/exposure.

I've used Olloclip lenses in the past. If I need to mount the iPhone to a tripod I go with a Shoulderpod S1. And, for the image in question, to keep lighting consistent (this was one of a set of 15 images, featuring five different models), I had an Aputure Amaran LED panel mounted on a boom.

London would be awesome; NYC because myself and my girlfriend are back there at end of Feb; and Prague. I love Prague!

The quality and range of images you can get out of something so convenient. It's always with me. And the ease at which those images can be shared from the same device.

Fixed focal length. I'm hoping to get hold of a couple of Moment lenses to resolve that. A Moment tele lens is really going to help with some portrait stuff I have planned.

On and off since owning an iPhone 3G, but the turning point was 2015; I used the 6 Plus and 6s Plus every day. Now that I've got an iPad Pro to edit on, the possibility of a complete mobile workflow is very real.

Yes, definitely. To be able to shoot, edit and email/upload to Instagram (the service I use most) within a very short space of time is great.

Not yet, my cats aren't that cooperative.

I use all sorts of cameras for taking pictures. I’m a professional photographer so I will use professional cameras when it’s a paid job. That said however, I’ll often snap some behind-the-scenes shots on my iPhone while we’re on the shoot and those often end up being used alongside the main pictures, particularly for a magazine story.

The great thing about the iPhone over my other equipment is that the lens is incredibly wide so in a confined space it can be a life saver. I’m just hanging an exhibition of landscapes at the moment and the iPhone camera was what I used to get the whole room in the shot once all the framed prints were up on the walls of the gallery.

- Take more pictures than you think are necessary. This is one of the great liberating factors in digital photography, compared to shooting with film. It isn’t any more expensive to take more pictures.

My iPhone 6s picture in the campaign was one of about 12 I took of the girl. In the first few, the expression on her face is slightly forced, like she’s thinking that she has to smile but I didn’t want her to smile so I waited until the muscles around her mouth and eyes started to settle down. I had to be patient with her and let her face begin to relax so that I could get her to the place it’s in now, which is what I like to think of as ‘relaxed confident defiance’.

Take your time to get not just the moment but the right moment.

- You don’t have to always put everything in the middle of the picture. Play around with the space within the frame. You can vary the relationship between the subject and their size within the frame often in a humorous way.

- The photographer is the performer and the subject is the audience.

When I have to take pictures of groups of people I very much treat it as if I am the performer and they are my audience. Your job here is to earn their attention and hold on to it. Keep them engaged, don’t just expect them to stand there compliant for you. Get hold of them and take them with you.

I once got a group of famous actors to sing ‘I’ve Had The Time Of My Life’- the theme song from Dirty Dancing. They had been doing publicity for a movie they were in and all of them were clearly tired and had had enough, so I used that to bring them along with me for one last push at the end of their day. Once one of them got into it the others all followed and soon a rousing chorus was echoing around the place.

The pictures were great - genuinely laughing and having a good time within the frame. I had to engender something with my own skill and experience because the reality when I arrived for the shoot was four tired grumpy people who wanted to go home.

I use Snapseed and I play around with the relationship between tone, brightness, contrast and colour. It’s just a digital version of what I used to do in a traditional darkroom back in the olden days.

Sometimes I borrow my wife’s phone and use the torch on it to light people in low light situations. I hold it high, above my head, so that it gives everybody nice cheekbones and makes them look 10 years younger.

London! Anywhere will be nice though. It’s just exciting to know that a lot of eyeballs are going to see a picture I took on my birthday at a picnic with friends in the park.

The fact that this device is always in my pocket or in my hand has changed the way I/we document our lives. When I compare it to the number of pictures I have seen of my parents taken before I was born, which is maybe 50 at most, my own kids are having their lives documented practically in real time.

Learning how to prevent oversharing and realising that the capture rate is faster than the editing, storage and review rate.

As brilliant as all this is I wonder how on Earth we are going to preserve all this stuff for future generations. Even though there are only 50 pictures of my parents at least they are a physical tangible thing that I can keep in an old cigar box on the shelf next to the cookery books and know that they are there today, tomorrow and next year if I want to look at them.

For this reason I make sure that I always get a selection of my own iPhone pictures printed every few months. I want my kids to have something tangible after I’m gone, so they can show their kids, like my mum showed me. It’s all about legacy.

Ever since I first got an iPhone, yes.

Yes, of course! The endorphin rush of the first ‘likes’ that roll in! Like lab mice hitting a reward switch. I use Instagram and Twitter.

I’ve only just discovered it actually. I didn’t really know what it meant so, like I often do when faced with something strange and mysterious, I ignored it for a while. Then I dipped a toe in the water and went online to find out what it was. Now I use it for special occasions.