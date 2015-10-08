  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Light L16 Camera wants to beat DSLR with its 16 lenses and 52-megapixel shots

|
1/5 Light
Best compact cameras 2018: The best point-and-shoot-cameras available to buy today
Best compact cameras 2018: The best point-and-shoot-cameras available to buy today

- Multiple lenses with varying focal lengths

- Touchscreen controls

- Social sharing and on-camera editing

Light is a photography company that was founded to make photography better and it may just do that with its L16 Camera.

The Light L16 Camera was designed to battle the trade-off between a large DSLR for quality and compact camera for portability. It purports to offer both. The idea is to offer high quality photos in a compact and portable form.

The L16 Camera features 16 small and inexpensive camera modules that capture multiple high-res shots at varying focal lengths, all at once. These are intelligently fused together for a 52-megapixel photo which can have focus edited after, like a Lytro and now many mobiles offer. This also means "exceptional low-light performance", according to the creators.

The shutter is the only physical button with everything else controlled through the 5-inch touchscreen. This also allows on-device editing and sharing via social media like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The camera looks like a digital camera, a smartphone and a fly had a robot lovechild, filled with lots of camera lenses for eyes. Not at all creepy.

The Light L16 Camera will be available in late summer 2016 for $1,699. Although a limited pre-order number will be available until 6 November for $1,299.

READ: EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards long list goes live: Vote for your favourite gadgets today

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments