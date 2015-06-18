Turn your iPhone or iPad into a full 1-inch 20MP sensor DSLR with the DxO One

If you want to enhance your iPhone or iPad camera, its now possible with a direct connecting DSLR equivalent.

The DxO One is a small camera attachment that fits into the lightning connector of you iPhone or iPad and lets you use the screen like you would on a camera. Except now with the power of a full 1-inch sensor.

The DxO One features an f/1.8-11, 32mm equivalent aspherical lens and a 1-inch 20.2-megapixel CMOS BSI sensor. All that should equate to impressive low light photography as well as enough aperture, megapixels and smarts to deliver stunning scenery shots and blur free action.

The DxO One itself is made from aluminium with the iPhone in mind, so the two should blend together well. The camera, once attached via Lighting connector, swivels 60-degrees in either direction so the screen can be angled for the perfect shot.

According to DxO the camera is able to match full-DLSR cameras when used in SuperRAW mode. SuperRAW is the result of four RAW shots taken in quick succession. These shots, or 1080p30 video, can be stored on a microSD in the One or directly on the attached iPhone or iPad.

Jerome Meniere, CEO and founder of DxO says: "It’s possible to shoot crystal-clear images under moonlight, which is incredible for a camera this small. The shallow depth of field and bokeh of the lens at f/1.8 is absolutely perfect for portrait photography."

The DxO One is available for pre-order in the UK now for £500. It is expected to begin shipping, at the earliest, from September 2015.

