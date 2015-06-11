  1. Home
17 of the best astronomy photographs that are out of this world

|
1/17 Paul Zizka
Assiniboine Dreams © Paul Zizka
Taken in the Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park in British Columbia, the photographer spent most of his night on the Niblet taking in the breath-taking view.
Just how good do you think you are at taking a picture of the night sky? That's the question thousands asked themselves earlier in the year and soon we will find out whose is the best thanks to the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

The competition, now in its seventh year and run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, showcases the best astronomy photos that capture the beautiful and spectacular visions of the cosmos, the vast galaxies millions of light years away, and the night sky taken much closer to home.

In all the over 2,700 spectacular images have been submitted from over 60 countries across the globe in the competitions nine main categories.

Those categories include everything from photographing the sun, the planets, galaxies, the moon, and even aurorae.

There are also two special prizes: The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer is awarded to the best photo by an amateur astrophotographer who has taken up the hobby in the last year and who has not entered an image into the competition before, and Robotic Scope, acknowledges the best photo taken using one of the increasing number of computer-controlled telescopes at prime observing sites around the world which can be accessed over the internet by members of the public.

The overall winner will receive £2,500, with others receiving smaller cash prizes.

All the winning images will be showcased in the annual free exhibition at the Royal Observatory Greenwich from 18 September 2015.

In 2014, James Woodend from the UK won with his astonishing image portraying a vivid green aurora dancing across the Icelandic night sky and reflected symmetrically in the glacial Jökulsarlon lagoon of Vatnajökull National Park.

The winners of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2015 will be announced at an award ceremony at the Royal Observatory on 17 September 2015. The winning photographs will be exhibited in the Astronomy Centre from 18 September 2015. Entry to the exhibition is free.

