The selfie phenomenon is unrelenting, you can't open a browser without someone's self-taken mugshot gurning down on you.

That said, we'd be lying if we didn't dot our own social media accounts with a surreptitiously taken smartphone snap taken at arm's length, quite often featuring ourselves and a celebrity that would rather be anywhere else. So who are we to cast judgement on others?

Of course, there are some selfie-takers that just beg for us to not only cast judgement but to ruthlessly take the Michael. After all, they've done most of the hard work for us and, in many ways, their picture already humiliates them as much as we ever could.

That's why we've collected some of the best and worst selfies found from around the web.

While firefighters battle with this blaze and tragedy strikes someone's home, this cheeky lad stops to snap a selfie. It might look cool, but it's in pretty bad taste.

A bank robber posted this image of himself on Facebook proudly brandishing the submachine gun he'd used in a recent robbery. As you'd expect, the authorities soon caught up with him and Jules Bahler A.K.A "King Romeo" confessed all.

Celebrities are people too. Long haul flights are no fun for anyone, but poor Nic Cage still has to keep his adoring fans happy. We're sure there's an etiquette to snapping celebs and this must be breaking the rules.

As the old saying goes, never work with children or animals. This photo is perfect proof of why. A quick chomp and this harmless selfie is utterly ruined or is it improved? You decide.

This selfie has it all - danger, selfie stick, a view of urban sprawl. But breaking the law to take a selfie for Instagram, might not have been the smartest of decisions David Karny ever made. This selfie-taker found out the hard way when he was arrested for "reckless endangerment" back in 2015. His Instagram account was deleted shortly afterwards.

Another classic case of bragging selfies leading straight to a jail cell. This image of John Mogan was posted online shortly after he robbed an American bank in 2015. Mugshots soon followed when the police caught up with him.

Your raft has capsized, people are struggling to stay above water, what do you do? Well, probably not take a moment to snap a selfie, that's for sure. This guy had other ideas though.

Things have gone a bit awry and there are smoke clouds on the inside of this aeroplane. We're not sure what's going on, but it can't be good. This man causally snaps a selfie of the happenings, not a furrow on his brow. We can only assume things turned out in the end since the image survived for us to marvel at.

We've quietly confident that this photo is fake or at least heavily Photoshopped. We hope so anyway. But, disturbingly, there are masses of "funeral selfies" out there on the web if you do a quick search. A disturbingly inappropriate trend.

We're pretty sure if the police pull you over, the last thing you should do is snap a proud photo of the occasion. It seems this chap not only has a habit of getting stopped by the cops, but also taking a selfie as evidence. A stupid grin hardly looks innocent.

An unusual insight into the day-to-day life of the casual cubicle office worker. This lady is seen trying to snap a selfie while chomping down on a banana. Certainly a real eye-opener for all concerned.

There's a certain etiquette to meeting Royalty. We're pretty sure photobombing your way into a procession to snap a selfie is not the way to do it. The Queen is pretty nonplussed by the whole thing, but this chap is no doubt about to be tackled by bodyguards if nothing else.

We've all seen the trend of sharing your dinner on Instagram, but have you ever seen anything as romantic as this? This selfie stick captured date will be the envy of the internet.

We're actually big fans of this one. This chap is using multiple devices to snap a truly brilliant bathroom selfie that's a selfie within a selfie. We're not sure if he's poking fun at the selfie generation or just showing off how much tech he owns, but we love it.

Why go outside to take a selfie when you can stay in and just use some clever trickery to achieve the same results. We can't decide if this selfie is genius or rubbish.

A new craze swept the selfie world in 2015 which saw people snapping photos of themselves with a bear in the background. A dangerous undertaking that has forced authorities to plead with tourists not to do so. Risking life and limb is not worth it for a simple photograph.

This is still a worldwide problem that has even lead to recent grizzly deaths.

Death-defying selfies are incredibly popular it seems. Yaroslav Seheda and his friend snapped this selfie after climbing to the top of a tower with a vertigo-inducing view of the city below.

Yes, this really happened. This image of American reporter Kelly Nash shows the moment a stray ball blasts through the air to hit her in the nogging. The dangers of spectatorship and not paying attention to your surroundings.

If you though the skyscraper selfies had a big drop, then don't look down. This image of Lee Thomson was taken on top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio De Janeiro. If you're not quite sure whether it's real, you can see the view from other angles here.

Russian Instagram sensation Angela Nikolau has no fear. At least it seems that way from the multitude of gravity-defying selfies she regularly posts on the social network. These incredible images are as amazing as they are reckless.

Yes, another casual photographer capturing an image of himself with a bear in the background. Will people never learn? The bear looks fairly unamused and rightly so. Don't try this at home folks or outside for that matter.

People are forever posting pictures of their cats and dogs on the internet, but this selfie takes things to a whole other level. If you thought selfies with bears was bad, imagine what a lion might do. These guys seem to be the best of friends though.

A feline friend who was very much not up for being included in her lady owner's selfie. The furry feline showed her discontent with a quick bite to the face.

That is one chilled out guy. Casually posing for a tourist selfie as if he's going to get paid for doing so or is just happy for the exposure.

We're pretty sure this is fake. We hope so anyway. Either way, it's one of the most intimidating selfies on our list.

Like a shot from the International Space Station, this selfie appears to defy gravity. Not just a floating chap but his shoes too. Some sort of trickery going on here, surely?

There are some perfectly timed photographs, then there's this bad boy. We only hope the landing went as smoothly as the photography. These incredible bikers sure have some mad skills worthy of a quick mid-air selfie.

There are a few death-defying selfies on our list, then there's this. We assume this is just an active volcano and not one that's about to erupt in earnest. Either way it's got to be pretty toasty in that suit.

If you're going to take a selfie, you might as well try to get your best side. We're not sure what's going on here or what the intended result is, but we're impressed by the flexibility of this snapper, if nothing else.

If you're going to invade a sports pitch and interrupt a game, then doing it in style is key. Capturing the event for prosperity is also worth doing. We assume.

Astronaut selfies are really out of this world. It'll be hard to top this one for sure.

Nothing to see here. Just a casual selfie with the Pope. Not something you see everyday, that's for sure.

If you thought the previous angle was interesting, this one is even more intriguing. We advise using a dedicated filter when taking a picture of the moon.

Look at the gains on this chap. He's clearly comfortable enough with his masculinity to rock a Hello Kitty case. And who are we to argue?

This image might look like a boyfriend carelessly snapping a selfie as his other half hangs dangerously off a cliff edge, but we're pretty sure that's Macklemore.

As if running from bulls isn't dangerous enough on its own. Why not try snapping a selfie at the same time? Just in case being skewered isn't enough proof of what you're doing.

No one is going to believe this. Better snap a selfie. This US Marshall can be seen bobbing up and down in the ocean after surviving a plane crash. Certainly a first.

A surprising number of daft people get killed every year while wandering about on train tracks. An equal amount of daft people risk their lives to take a selfie on a train line. We're not sure if that's the case here, but it's certainly dangerous.

Which one is doing the impression? An unexpected guest has arrived to check out the surroundings, but who's looking at who?

Look closely here and you'll see some poor folks trapped in a elevator while this cheeky chap snaps a selfie. We hope he had the decency to call for help afterwards.

We have to admire the arms on this guy. We bet they make taking selfies a little bit easier. Though he could have just asked the lady sitting him next to her to help him with his snaps. What a poser.

Although we're no fans of selfie sticks, that's a heck of a cool use for one. We're not sure if this is fake or not, but it's pretty cool nonetheless.

Yet another cat that's not keen on being snapped. This chubby chappy might want to be elsewhere. Hilarious nonetheless.

And just to prove that selfies aren't particularly a new craze. This might well be the first one ever taken?