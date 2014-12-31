Top 10 most moving photos of 2014: Warning - these Getty Images pics will upset you

Getty Images has launched its 2014 Year in Focus website showcasing the best photos taken throughout the year in the worlds of news, sport, entertainment and archive anniversaries and obituaries.

And as part of the selection, it lists a top 10 of the most moving images taken by photographers around the world as voted for by visitors to the site. They truly represent some of the saddest or shocking moments and events that have occurred over the year and we doubt anyone would fail to feel upset in some way after seeing them.

Year in Focus is also sponsored by Nikon and Pocket-lint has been given the current top 10 most moving images as voted by the public so far to present in our own gallery. We think they are quite simply both beautifully shot and sadly tragic in equal measure.

We thoroughly encourage you to flick through the pictures in our gallery above and let us know what you think of them and/or which is your favourite in the comments section.

Getty Images has also released a video highlighting some more of its best photos of the year, including happier moments.

To get involved in Year in Focus and choose your own most moving photos head to yearinfocus.gettyimages.com.