You don't need a selfie stick when you can use the Zano nano drone instead

We've all seen them: happy-go-lucky tourists, with a pole in one hand and a smartphone attached to the end, stretching their arm out just take a selfie of themselves standing in front of a monument or a building or maybe event a plate of food.

While a selfie stick is handy and all, it's not exactly, um, cool. Not many people actually want to be seen with one. Imagine for a moment however if a selfie stick wasn't a pole but rather a tiny drone packed with fancy features and sensors. Maybe then you'd be into taking selfies.

A new campaign on Kickstarter has the perfect solution: Zano. Described as the world's most sophisticated nano drone made for aerial photo and HD video, Zano weighs 55 grams and has the following dimensions: 2.5-inch x 2.5-inch. In other words...it's small and lightweight.

Tech specs include a 5-megapixel HD video camera, gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, high-resolution barometric air pressure sensor, infrared obstacle avoidance technology, echo-sounding sonar, GPS module, micro controller, LED display, microphone, speaker, and more.

You can control Zano by titling your phone or tablet, and Zano will follow. Watch the video below to see it in action. And if this sort of thing interests you more than a selfie stick, you can pledge £139 and get the early-bird, first-edition black Zano by June.

The campaign has already surpassed a funding goal of £125,000 goal, reaching £829,841 at this moment. It's still got 22 days left to go, too.