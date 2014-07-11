These amazing aerial views from drone photo contest won National Geographic prizes
Did you know drone photography was a thing? Well, it is...and Dronestagram has announced the winners of its first drone photography contest, which was sponsored by National Geographic and Go Pro, among others.
The 2014 Dronestagram Photo Contest received entries from all over the world, though only the winners took home prizes for having fully exploited the potential of drone photography through their submissions. The photos not only included wide-sweeping aerial views but also a range of subjects including an eagle soaring over Bali, Filipinos playing in a park on a Sunday morning, and one of the biggest waterfalls in Mexico.
National Geographic, Go Pro, Picanova, Droneshop, and Parrot were sponsors of the contest and provided prizes for different categories. National Geographic awarded the prizes for the “most amazing aerial views” - and the first prize went to user Capungaero. He submitted the eagle photo atop and won a DJI Phantom 2 drone, Go Pro Black Edition Camera, a canvas valued at 150 €/200 USD, and a feature on National Geographic's website and French edition.
Dronestagram is a year old drone photography community that gives photographers a platform to share their images captured using drones. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the other winning photos.
