  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Autographer expands accessory range with mount adapter, now even your bike can wear your camera

|
Pocket-lint Autographer expands accessory range with mount adapter, now even your bike can wear your camera
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Autographer has announced a new accessory for its wearable camera, one that has been inspired by its community of users. Many of them have been taping, strapping or finding other ways to attach the camera to objects, both moving and stationary, and now Autographer has released a more stable solution.

The Autographer Mount Adapter is a solid attachment that sits under the camera's clip on the rear and provides two standard screw mounting points. This enables the camera to be fitted to a conventional tripod, monopod, bike mount, window mount or even a bottle mount.

"Great things happen when you're least expecting it and some of the most treasured moments are rarely captured with standard cameras," said Simon Randall, managing director of Autographer. "We created the Mount Adapter for Autographer to help people record even more of these moments as naturally and spontaneously as they happen."

READ: Autographer review

autographer expands accessory range with mount adapter now even your bike can wear your camera image 2

The Autographer camera, which Pocket-lint reviewed last year and has been using to help capture the ambience in the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern in London all this week, uses many algorithms to judge when conditions are best to take a picture and will then take it automatically. This way a user wearing one can capture moments that might not have been possible with a conventional camera. For example, a series of photos were recently taken in North Korea using one.

The Autographer Mount Adapter is available now from autographer.com priced at £30.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments