JVC Everio camcorder series now offers four 'oops-proof' models

JVC Kenwood has four new cameras in its Quad-Proof Everio series: the GZ-RX115, GZ-RX110, GZ-R15 and GZ-R10.

JVC's Quad-Proof technology is also featured in its ADIXXION series of action cameras. It allows film-makers and photographers to shoot without having to worry about the weather ruining their camcorders. They also don't have to worry about drops/accidents. JVC has says its four new camcorders are "weatherproof" and "oops-proof", thanks to IPX8 certified water resistance and IP5X dust resistance.

"These Everio models offer water resistance to a depth of 5m, the ability to withstand a drop from 1.5m, as well as dust-proofing and freeze-proofing down to -10c, and packages it all in a familiar camcorder form factor," JVC said.

The GZ-RX115 and GZ-RX110 share primary features, including 8GB of internal memory, 4.5-hour battery, USB charging, 40x optical zoom, 40x dynamic zoom, 200x digital zoom, Falconbird image processing, 10MP stills, 1,920-by-1,080-pixel resolution output, 3-inch touchscreen panel, 2.5M back-illuminated CMOS sensor, AVCHD progressive recording, built-in zoom mic, support for Wi-Fi, and SD/SDHC/SDXC card slots, etc.

TheGZ-RX115 and GZ-RX11 0are only available in the black, while the GZ-R15 is available in black, red,and white colour options. The GZ-10 is available in silver.

The GZ-R15 and GZ-R10 also share primary features with the GZ-RX115 and GZ-RX11. That said, they don't have 8GB of internal memory, support for Wi-Fi, nor 200x digital zoom, among other things. They do have 100x digital zoom, though. And the GZ-RX115 is unique because it offers Auto Illumi - light.

READ: JVC launches BlackSapphire SL 3D HDTVs and pricey 4K interchangeable lens camcorder

There are no details on pricing or availability for any of JVC's new Everio camcorders. But stay tuned. The company may shed more light at CES 2014 in Las Vegas. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the four camcorders.