  Eye-Fi Mobi automatically sends your camera photos to your phone or tablet wirelessly

Eye-Fi has been the pioneer in Wi-Fi SD cards for years and now it’s announced a new device called the Eye-Fi Mobi that works with phones and tablets.

The Mobi has built-in Wi-Fi so you can transmit photos and videos directly from your camera to your smartphone or tablet. You won’t even need to be connected to a network, because it’s direct.

READ: Eye-Fi news hub

The idea behind this is that people use their phone camera over a higher-quality shooter because it’s easier to share the images on social media sites and in emails. But that means sacrificing the quality of those photos and videos.

Matt DiMaria, CEO of Eye-Fi, says: "Eye-Fi Mobi is our most user friendly card to date and it is designed for photography enthusiasts who seek a solution without compromise - high-quality photos and videos combined with the instant online delivery of the smartphone."

All you have to do is replace your SD card with Eye-Fi Mobi, download the app on your iOS or Android device and pair the two. Then all your snaps and videos will be sent automatically to your phone or tablet instantly.

Eye-Fi works with thousands of cameras and many have integrated support in the devices themselves.

The Eye-Fi Mobi costs £42 for 8GB, £52 for 16GB and £72 for 32GB.